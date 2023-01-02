ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

California Family Rescued from SUV Engulfed in Strong Floodwaters

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
(Photo by RonBailey via Getty Images)

As the name would suggest, SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) are built to withstand just about anything. Equipped with features from off-road vehicles, many SUVs can traverse rock, sand, ice, snow, and mud with ease. One type of terrain (if you can even call it that) that should never be tested, however, is water.

Driving through a small puddle is one thing; attempting to cross fast-moving floodwaters is quite another. Even in an SUV, a vehicle can easily be overtaken by the flowing water.

Not only is a flooded road far more likely to collapse but the average vehicle can be swept away in as little as 12 inches of moving water. Just six inches of water is enough to float a car. Not to mention, driving through water can stall an engine, potentially causing irreparable damage to the vehicle.

Should a driver be fooled by a seemingly shallow stretch of water, they could find themselves in 5-6 feet of floodwaters and potentially drown. Thankfully, this wasn’t the fate of a family of three from California who found their SUV engulfed in water during a storm on Sunday. Without the help of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, however, it could have been.

California Firefighters Save Family From Raging Floodwaters

Just after 2:30 am on Sunday morning, San Bernardino County Fire received a call from emergency services. A family of three had called 911 after becoming trapped in raging floodwaters. Their SUV succumbed to the fast-moving water stretching several feet above the pavement.

Because the waters were so high and so powerful, the family could neither drive out of the flood nor escape on foot. Shortly after their panicked call, fire crews arrived on the scene. There, they found two adults and a child inside an SUV halfway underwater, the waves pummeling the hood and windshield.

Equipped with helmets and lifejackets in case of submersion, crew members trained in swift water rescues carefully made their way into the tempestuous floodwaters toward the SUV. After successfully removing all three victims from the vehicle, the firefighters transferred them to paramedics, who treated them at the scene.

Thankfully, all three victims escaped the ordeal without injury. All first responders involved in the rescue left unharmed as well. Following the successful mission, however, Battalion Chief Mike McClintock shared a message of caution with other travelers. Many vehicle submersions don’t end as well as this one did.

“Heavy rainfall can cause normally dry washes and riverbeds to become raging torrents in a very short amount of time,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department official said. “And it only takes as little as 12 inches of moving water to move a vehicle. Never cross a road that you can’t see due to it being covered by water. Remember, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.'”

