Ohio State

relay
3d ago

All that was was another failed attempt by the Democrats witchhunt against Donald Trump. Two years of wasted time and taxpayer money with nothing to show for it. It’s been almost 8 years that the Democrats have persecuted Donald Trump and they haven’t found one illegal activity. so again, all that wasted time and money and they have nothing to show for it. You would think they would wake up and start thinking about this country than their hatred for one man.

Terry Duke
3d ago

Max Miller was totally correct and was right in telling the committee exactly what they are, a Charade!!

Deb87
3d ago

How embarrassing 😳 to the normal people in the USA 🇺🇸

iheart.com

New Ohio Holiday Honors U.S. President & Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant

Ohio will have a new state holiday honoring U.S. President and Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant, who was born in Clermont County. The state legislature approved the holiday in December and Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill on Monday, January 2nd. State Representative Adam Bird, who co-introduced the bill,...
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Secretary Of State Gives Lawmakers Four Months To Consider Legal Marijuana Initiative Ahead Of Possible Ballot Placement

Ohio’s secretary of state has formally resubmitted an activist-led marijuana legalization petition to the legislature, giving lawmakers four months to consider the reform. If they don’t act, advocates could then collect additional signatures to place the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Secretary of...
thevillagereporter.com

Attorney General Yost Slams The Door Shut On ‘Car Warranty’ Robocallers

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'

OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
meigsindypress.com

Dr. Kelly Roush Named to Advisory Committee

Kelly Roush, DC, CCSP, ATC, has been appointed by the State of Ohio Governor DeWine as an advisor for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Health Care Quality Assurance Advisory Committee (HCQAAC). “I am proud to be a part of the OBWC Health Care Quality Assurance Advisory Committee and...
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
Ohio Capital Journal

Who is likely incoming Ohio House speaker Derek Merrin?

This week, the Ohio House will reconvene to begin the 135th general assembly session. When they do, they’ll hold a formal vote to elect the next House speaker. Because Republicans hold a 67-32 majority, the winner of the caucus race, Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Township, is expected to take the gavel unless further challenges to […] The post Who is likely incoming Ohio House speaker Derek Merrin? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
The Center Square

DeWine signs 20 new Ohio laws

(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing. On Monday, he signed...
spectrumnews1.com

New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. ​. Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
