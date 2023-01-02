Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Former Nevada prisons director re-appointed to lead Department of Corrections
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — James Dzurenda, the former director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, has been re-appointed to the post. A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo's confirmed the return of Dzurenda in an email to KRNV on Thursday. No further details have been provided.
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada blood banks seeking donors after winter storms across the country
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As a new year begins, northern Nevada’s nonprofit blood services provider, Vitalant, is asking the community to help save lives at the 37th Annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive. The beginning of the year is usually hard for blood banks...
mynews4.com
7,500 NV Energy customers without power Tuesday, full restoration expected today
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 7,500 NV Energy customers remain without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told News 4-Fox 11 during an interview Monday, they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point, more...
mynews4.com
NV Energy preparing for next winter storm
As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
mynews4.com
CANstruction event benefiting Food Bank of Northern Nevada calling for entries
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the 20th year, the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada (AIANN) has announced their call for entries for the 2023 CANstruction event. The event involves student and corporate teams creating large structures out of non-perishable food items that are judged, enjoyed and then donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
mynews4.com
UNR Radon Education Program offering free radon test kits through February
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month, and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Homeowners can use these test kits to identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks. Radon test kits are available at Extension offices and partnering locations, as well as at free presentations, statewide.
mynews4.com
DeWine says sports gambling outfits already have 'crossed the line' in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports betting has been legal for barely two-and-a-half days in Ohio and already Gov. Mike DeWine is questioning the legality of some companies' practices. "The companies that are doing the massive advertising need to be aware that they are being looked at very closely by...
mynews4.com
ASL app bridging the gap between deaf Nevadans and the hearing community
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Nevada Mobile Communication Access Project has developed an app called ASL Anywhere which gives deaf individuals access to live interpreter services to communicate with hearing people in the same room. Users can connect with an ASL interpreter to help them in...
mynews4.com
Bomb cyclone brings heavy snow to Sierra mountain passes
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — All westbound traffic on I-80 in the Sierra is being held due to multiple spinouts. Chains or snow tires are required on the following mountain passes:. I-80: From Boca to Kingvale in both directions. SR-89: From Woodfords to Markleeville. From Pickett's Junction to Luther Pass.
Comments / 0