Nevada State

NV Energy preparing for next winter storm

As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
CANstruction event benefiting Food Bank of Northern Nevada calling for entries

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the 20th year, the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada (AIANN) has announced their call for entries for the 2023 CANstruction event. The event involves student and corporate teams creating large structures out of non-perishable food items that are judged, enjoyed and then donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
UNR Radon Education Program offering free radon test kits through February

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month, and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Homeowners can use these test kits to identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks. Radon test kits are available at Extension offices and partnering locations, as well as at free presentations, statewide.
DeWine says sports gambling outfits already have 'crossed the line' in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports betting has been legal for barely two-and-a-half days in Ohio and already Gov. Mike DeWine is questioning the legality of some companies' practices. "The companies that are doing the massive advertising need to be aware that they are being looked at very closely by...
Bomb cyclone brings heavy snow to Sierra mountain passes

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — All westbound traffic on I-80 in the Sierra is being held due to multiple spinouts. Chains or snow tires are required on the following mountain passes:. I-80: From Boca to Kingvale in both directions. SR-89: From Woodfords to Markleeville. From Pickett's Junction to Luther Pass.
