Salem, VA

Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is back for it's 55th year

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time... The rodeo is back in Salem. "High-packed, professional rodeo action that people are going to see each night," said Kevin DeBusk. An organizer for the event. This weekend the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo will bring back all the bull bucking, bull...
SALEM, VA
Berglund Center has event-filled January planned

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot going on at Roanoke’s Berglund Center in January. Events coming up include the Broadway show “Annie,” the charity Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
ROANOKE, VA
Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland wins national Watkins Award

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Before leaving for a college career in Blacksburg, Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland claimed one more high school trophy. The defensive standout received the prestigious Watkins Award on Tuesday, which is presented to the best African-American high school football player in the country. The official announcement came during halftime of the 2023 Under Armour All American high school game in Orlando.
APPOMATTOX, VA
Liberty defense smothers Gamecocks, Flames win 6th straight, 75-41

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty’s defense held Jacksonville State to 13 points in the first half, and the Flames rolled to a 75-41 victory over the Gamecocks in ASUN play, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames’ 13 points allowed in the opening frame were the fewest allowed...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
Roanoke wants your help in preparing flood resilience projects

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke recently secured a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to develop a "Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan." The end goal is to create a system that will make Roanoke better prepared, ready to respond and able to recover from flood events.
ROANOKE, VA
Man shot multiple times outside of home on Broadway Street: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Police Department said they are investigating a malicious wound in the 1800 block of Broadway Street. At 9:53 p.m., LPD officers were called to Broadway Street for reports of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
A rare sight in the morning sky -- Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds explained

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever seen clouds with a wave-like appearance? Todd Derrenbacker sent this photo to WSET, saying their daughter photo snapped the picture in Lynchburg Wednesday morning of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. If you ever see these clouds for yourself, it will most likely be close to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
ROANOKE, VA

