FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is back for it's 55th year
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time... The rodeo is back in Salem. "High-packed, professional rodeo action that people are going to see each night," said Kevin DeBusk. An organizer for the event. This weekend the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo will bring back all the bull bucking, bull...
WSET
Taste of Virginia Expo and Market comes to Roanoke for free, family-friendly fun
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Association for Biological Farming is bringing a "Taste of Virginia" to Star City residents this weekend. On Saturday, the Taste of Virginia Expo & Market will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Roanoke in the Crystal Ballroom. The event is...
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center has event-filled January planned
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot going on at Roanoke’s Berglund Center in January. Events coming up include the Broadway show “Annie,” the charity Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WSET
'Normal' temperatures with the chance for rain incoming over the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the weekend approaches, it's time to make sure those plans you have won't be ruined by cold temperatures, snow, or rain. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry, while precipitation chances increase on Sunday. Saturday will bring a mild start to the weekend with near-normal...
WSET
New Wards Road Big Lots to hold grand opening with doorbuster offers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new Big Lots is opening to customers on Wards Road on Saturday. The January 7 grand opening will be the first day of doorbuster offers every day during the opening weekend. Scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off of a purchase...
WSET
Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland wins national Watkins Award
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Before leaving for a college career in Blacksburg, Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland claimed one more high school trophy. The defensive standout received the prestigious Watkins Award on Tuesday, which is presented to the best African-American high school football player in the country. The official announcement came during halftime of the 2023 Under Armour All American high school game in Orlando.
WSET
Liberty defense smothers Gamecocks, Flames win 6th straight, 75-41
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty’s defense held Jacksonville State to 13 points in the first half, and the Flames rolled to a 75-41 victory over the Gamecocks in ASUN play, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames’ 13 points allowed in the opening frame were the fewest allowed...
WSET
Fabric and textile company to acquire HanesBrands Inc. facility in Patrick Co.
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Apex Mills, a specialty supplier, and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 million to expand its East Coast presence by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County.
WSET
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WSET
Roanoke wants your help in preparing flood resilience projects
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke recently secured a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to develop a "Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan." The end goal is to create a system that will make Roanoke better prepared, ready to respond and able to recover from flood events.
WSET
How cute! Central Virginia hospital systems welcome first babies of 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the world. That is what hospitals across Central Virginia are saying to their first babies born in the new year. In Danville, Sovah Health welcomed a bundle of joy on Sunday, Jan. 1. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches,...
WSET
Man shot multiple times outside of home on Broadway Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Police Department said they are investigating a malicious wound in the 1800 block of Broadway Street. At 9:53 p.m., LPD officers were called to Broadway Street for reports of...
WSET
A rare sight in the morning sky -- Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds explained
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever seen clouds with a wave-like appearance? Todd Derrenbacker sent this photo to WSET, saying their daughter photo snapped the picture in Lynchburg Wednesday morning of Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. If you ever see these clouds for yourself, it will most likely be close to...
WSET
Sovah Physician Practices welcomes new surgeon to provide care for Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is adding a new specialist to its team in the new year. They announced Tuesday that Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices effective January 1 and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in...
WSET
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
WSET
Roanoke Mayor wants curfew for teens to curb violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mayor Sherman P. Lea Sr. pitched to City Council on Tuesday his idea to implement a curfew for teens in order to address violence. He said he's flexible and open to discussions about how this will look exactly, but he said action must be taken now. He's particularly concerned with the northwest section of the city.
