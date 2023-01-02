AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a simple knock on the door at a home rented by a fake contractor. But that knock wound up getting Buckeye police dispatched to the scene. To understand why, you first have to meet Mike and Margo Baca. “OK, right here was supposed to be our little fire pit,” Mike Baca told On Your Side as he showed us gas lines.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO