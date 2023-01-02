ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Disturbing video released of Akeem Terrell's death in a Phoenix jail

An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Avondale couple says fake contractor took off with $5,000 and never returned

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a simple knock on the door at a home rented by a fake contractor. But that knock wound up getting Buckeye police dispatched to the scene. To understand why, you first have to meet Mike and Margo Baca. “OK, right here was supposed to be our little fire pit,” Mike Baca told On Your Side as he showed us gas lines.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Avondale couple claims fake contractor took off with $5K

Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Two Arizona couples receive money back after canceled cruise plans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Two couples...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
PHOENIX, AZ
police1.com

POLICE DETENTION OFFICER

Salary $21.59 - $31.40 Hourly Location Scottsdale, AZ Job Type Full-Time Regular Division PUBLIC SAFETY-POLICE Job Number FY2223-00494 Closing 1/31/2023 11:59 PM Arizona. Pay for experience may be taken into consideration based on internal equity. Located in the beautiful Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale, Arizona is bordered by Phoenix to the west and the McDowell Mountains on the east. Scottsdale is annually rated among the nation's most desirable communities to live in, visit and do business in. Check out more about ++Scottsdale++.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

West Valley massage therapist accused of touching clients inappropriately

PHOENIX — A West Valley licensed massage therapist was arrested last week on suspicion of touching clients inappropriately, authorities said. Christopher Esteen, 43, of Buckeye, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse, according to court records. The offenses...
GOODYEAR, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport

The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response

A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
PHOENIX, AZ
Radio Ink

Are Stations Driving Their Audience Away?

(By Larry Rosin) On November 4, 2022, at a campaign rally four days before the election that could have made her governor of Arizona, Republican candidate Kari Lake addressed a crowd at a rally in Glendale. “We don’t have any McCain Republicans here, do we?” she said, invoking the name...
ARIZONA STATE

