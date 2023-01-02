Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
AZFamily
Disturbing video released of Akeem Terrell's death in a Phoenix jail
An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
AZFamily
Avondale couple says fake contractor took off with $5,000 and never returned
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a simple knock on the door at a home rented by a fake contractor. But that knock wound up getting Buckeye police dispatched to the scene. To understand why, you first have to meet Mike and Margo Baca. “OK, right here was supposed to be our little fire pit,” Mike Baca told On Your Side as he showed us gas lines.
AZFamily
Avondale couple claims fake contractor took off with $5K
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Two Arizona couples receive money back after canceled cruise plans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Two couples...
AZFamily
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman’s family is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving after the mother of two was killed in a bad crash the day before New Year’s Eve. “Dawn was small but mighty,” said Dawn Paugh’s sister, Heather Hassan.
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
police1.com
POLICE DETENTION OFFICER
Salary $21.59 - $31.40 Hourly Location Scottsdale, AZ Job Type Full-Time Regular Division PUBLIC SAFETY-POLICE Job Number FY2223-00494 Closing 1/31/2023 11:59 PM Arizona. Pay for experience may be taken into consideration based on internal equity. Located in the beautiful Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale, Arizona is bordered by Phoenix to the west and the McDowell Mountains on the east. Scottsdale is annually rated among the nation's most desirable communities to live in, visit and do business in. Check out more about ++Scottsdale++.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty
Jose Gallardo pleads not guilty at the Yuma Superior Court on Tuesday who was accused of murdering his 19-year-old son. The post Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty appeared first on KYMA.
Phoenix Police Sued Over Death of Mentally Ill Man in Their Custody
Akeem Terrell had been behaving peculiarly at a party on New Year's Day in 2021, and did not cooperate with Phoenix, Arizona, police trying to arrest him after they ordered him to leave. He died in custody later that day. Now surviving family members of Terrell's are suing Maricopa County...
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
KTAR.com
West Valley massage therapist accused of touching clients inappropriately
PHOENIX — A West Valley licensed massage therapist was arrested last week on suspicion of touching clients inappropriately, authorities said. Christopher Esteen, 43, of Buckeye, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse, according to court records. The offenses...
fox10phoenix.com
Fountain Hills shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into power box
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A police chase in Fountain Hills ended in a crash that knocked out power to several businesses on Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to an area near Pueblo and Grande Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 on...
kjzz.org
Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport
The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
kjzz.org
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
Radio Ink
Are Stations Driving Their Audience Away?
(By Larry Rosin) On November 4, 2022, at a campaign rally four days before the election that could have made her governor of Arizona, Republican candidate Kari Lake addressed a crowd at a rally in Glendale. “We don’t have any McCain Republicans here, do we?” she said, invoking the name...
