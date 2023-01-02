Genshin Impact's Focalors, the current Hydro Archon from Fontaine, may have been revealed amidst a flood of purported character design leaks that surfaced online. Out of six potential character images, two were very clear. They seem to be of the Seele and Durandal expy characters that were rumored to be coming. The image that seems most likely to be the design for the Seele expy includes white hair with blue accents and a steampunk inspired, navy blue dress and top hat. The image lacks one detail that had been rumored to be a part of Focalors' design, however— armor. It's possible that this Durandal-like design could potentially be that of Focalors, with the other design being that of the unnamed former Hydro Archon. Either way, both potential designs lack armor.

23 HOURS AGO