ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Pygmy Elephant Gores Handler to Death in Tragic Christmas Day Event

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3391ws_0k11Pxed00
(Photo by Sylvain CORDIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A pygmy elephant handler has reportedly died after the animal gored them to death in a tragic Christmas Day incident.

According to CBS News, the incident occurred at a wildlife park called Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, which is located in Malaysia’s eastern Sabah state. Joe Fred Lansou, the handler, was treating an injured calf when another captive adult elephant suddenly “tusked him” in the chest and abode. Sabah Wildlife director, Augustine Tuuga revealed that the handler died at the scene.

Speaking about the incident, the state’s minister for tourism, culture, and environment, Jafry Ariffin, shared, “It is truly an unfortunate incident. We will undertake an investigation to determine the cause.”

The media outlet reports that Lok Kawi Wildlife Park provides a sanctuary for 14 pygmy elephants. The animal is currently listed as an endangered species. However, there are only six handlers for the animals. This could make it difficult to keep an eye on all 14 of the animals.

Other animals at the park are the Sumatran rhinoceros, orangutans, Proboscis monkey, and Malayan tiger. There are also a few species of deer at the park.

The elephant that killed Lansou is the sole survivor of a deadly poisoning. The incident killed a herd of 14 Borneo pygmy elephants dead nearly a decade ago. The species is a distinct species of mainland Asian elephants. There are only around 2,000 left in Sabah State.

The death of the handler comes a little over a decade after a wild pygmy elephant killed an Australian tourist. This happened at the Tabin Wildlife Reserve on the east coast of Sabah state.

Borneo Pygmy Elephants Are Considered the Smallest Asian Subspecies & Distinctly Smaller Than Mainland Cousins

According to WWF, the Borneo pygmy elephants are the smallest Asian subspecies. They are also distinctly smaller than their mainland cousins. Other distinct features are a long tail that comes touches the ground as well as larger ears and straighter tusks.

“While they are also known as Borneo pygmy elephants due to their smaller size, at 8.2-9.8 feet tall, the Bornean elephant is the largest mammal on the island,” WWF pointed out. The species was once believed to be the remnants of a domesticated herd given to the Sultan of Sulu in the 17th century.

WWF also said it determined that Borneo pygmy elephants are genetically different than other Asian elephants. The DNA evidence provided that the species was isolated around 300,000 from mainland Asia and Sumatra species.

Unfortunately, due to extensive habitat loss, Borneo pygmy elephants have spent much of their time in plantations. They also travel to find forest patches. However, the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary revealed to WWF that it is estimated that 20 percent of resident elephants have sustained injuries from illegal snares.

Comments / 27

Elmo 123
3d ago

so sad he was trying to help them elephant probably thought it was protecting the baby that handler was giving medical aid to 😞

Reply
15
Enid
3d ago

I like Elephants, but these handlers, etc , tend to forget they the Elephant is a WILD animal, not a house pet....RIP.🥀🥀🥀🥀

Reply
9
Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

Elephants are wild animals. As wild animals they are unpredictable. I’m sorry for the family’s loss, but the elephant was apparently protecting family.

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope

The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
GETTYSBURG, PA
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Tiger suffers agonising death after being left suspended in the air by wire trap

A tiger’s carcass was found hanging from a wire at the Panna Tiger Reserve, located in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state.Authorities found the carcass on Wednesday and told local media that the tiger was likely caught in a wire trap laid by poachers in the area.An image and video of the tiger suspended from a wire generally used in motor bikes was widely shared online and prompted anguish from wildlife lovers, shocked to learn of the tiger’s excruciating death.“We are probing the circumstances under which the tiger was killed,” Sanjeev Jha, a senior forest conservator at Panna tiger reserve, was...
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy