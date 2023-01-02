Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton's 'sadness' has affected him in real life: 'It's weighed on my life a bit'
Bentley has been portraying the adopted Dutton son in the Paramount Network drama since it debuted and said that "Jamie's sadness permeates my life."
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get More of ‘1883’ — But It Will Not Focus on the Dutton Family
The ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ is actually getting its own spinoff — ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story.’
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
1883 Creator Taylor Sheridan: The Powers That Be Wanted to Reverse [Spoiler]'s Death for the Yellowstone Prequel's Potential Season 2
If your happy place is a version of 1883 in which Capt. Shea Brennan didn’t end his life while sitting on an Oregon beach… we’ve got something special for you. In a new interview with our sister site Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan states that the Paramount+ Powers That Be wanted him to entertain the idea of Sam Elliott’s character surviving his suicide in the series’ finale in order to pave the way for the already-ordered Season 2. “When they read the last episode of 1883, I don’t think they digested what had happened, even though I made it quite clear from the very...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Needed Taylor Sheridan’s Help to ‘Access’ Beth Dutton
When Kelly Reilly was originally cast to play Beth Dutton on ‘Yellowstone,’ she needed Taylor Sheridan’s help with her character.
‘Yellowstone’ Puts Jamie on the Road to the Train Station in Mid-Season Finale [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone's Season 5 mid-season finale ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) possibly on his way to the train station, courtesy of his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Yellowstone's Season 5, Episode 8 deals primarily with the tension between Jamie Dutton and his adopted father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as well as his sister, Beth Dutton.
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Fans Predict Aftermath of Major Dutton Character Potentially Going to Train Station
It’s been a while since any of the bunkhouse boys took someone to the train station, however, with tensions high and trouble everywhere ahead of Yellowstone season 5’s midseason finale, fans are predicting one character may soon earn themselves a ticket. Taking to Reddit, a popular forum for...
‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Synopsis Reveals What We Can Expect From Season 5, Episode 8
With a title and synopsis courtesy of Paramount, we now know what to expect from Yellowstone Season 5‘s mid-season finale.... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Synopsis Reveals What We Can Expect From Season 5, Episode 8 appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone Creator Reveals If Jamie Is the Series' Main Villain
Sunday night's Season 5 Midseason finale of Yellowstone made some major moves, setting up a showdown that positions Dutton against Dutton as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) made his move against his adoptive father, Montana Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) by calling for his impeachment. It's a move he made under the guise of protecting the people of Montana, but in reality, it's an attempt to salvage the deal made by antagonists Market Equities and get himself elected Governor in his own plan to "save" the Yellowstone ranch. It's certainly a stunning move, one that marks the biggest threat to the Dutton family yet but when it comes to the matter of whether Jamie is main villain of the series, series creator Taylor Sheridan is weighing in and it's not a yes or no answer.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From The Return of Jimmy To Beth’s Horrible Discovery
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8 entitled “The Dream Is Not Me,” Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) officially declares war on his adopted father, Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), by going before the Montana state assembly to secure the approval of a Senate tribunal seeking impeachment. Even worse, John learns about Jamie’s dastardly albeit cunning political move after giving a rousing speech of support for Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and the Broken Rock Reservation as they make plans to protest the proposed federal government pipeline. Needless to say, Jamie’s impeachment ploy undermines the good will that John is building with Rainwater and his people.
'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Teases 'Trouble' in Midseason Finale
Attention Yellowstone Season 5 viewers: Piper Perabo (a.k.a. environmental activist Summer Higgins) has revealed that the show's midseason finale, airing Sunday, Jan. 1st, ends on a cliffhanger. "I'm nervous," the actress admitted to TV Insider, noting that the remainder of the season has been kept tightly under wraps. Perabo was careful not to say too much about the upcoming Episode 8, but, reading between the lines, it looks like the season will go out (albeit temporarily) with a bang.
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
