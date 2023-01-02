ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New Jersey hospital using high-tech science to lower risk of pancreatic cancer

NEW JERSEY -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program, a new health research program, is on a mission to find clues in time to save lives. It's a cutting-edge combination of high-tech medical science and good old-fashioned medical sleuthing, said CBS2's John Elliott, who is in the program. "We were absolutely thrilled to be the first in the region and one of the first in the country to onboard artificial intelligence for pancreatic cyst patients," said Dr. Russell C. Langan. About 15 percent of us have pancreatic cysts, little pockets filled with fluid. The vast majority are found incidentally when looking for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NY1

Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'

New York officials are being urged by a top doctors' organization to address burnout among physicians amid broader health care shortages across the state. The push from the Medical Society of the State of New York comes as hospitals and health care networks have been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the additional challenges this winter of a rise in flu and RSV cases around the state.
NEW YORK STATE
petage.com

Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore

Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
BELLMORE, NY
longisland.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Glen Cove Hospital Director Speaks On ‘Triple-Demic:’ How to stay safe this winter

You may or may not have heard the word “triple-demic” floating around. What makes up the triple-demic is COVID-19, the bane of everyone’s existence for the past three years, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and they’ve been overwhelming many hospitals. RSV, according to Yale Medicine, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms. Most children are exposed to RSV by the time they turn two-years-old, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, many young children haven’t been exposed to the virus, until now, since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and people are more comfortable congregating without wearing masks.
GLEN COVE, NY
goleader.com

Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son

WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
WESTFIELD, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Op-Ed: The Reality of Hospice Care

Tara Liberman, executive director of Northwell Health’s Hospice Care Network writes about the value of hospice care and the reluctance of many people to explore it. Read More ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy