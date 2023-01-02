Read full article on original website
New Jersey hospital using high-tech science to lower risk of pancreatic cancer
NEW JERSEY -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's Pancreatic Cyst Surveillance Program, a new health research program, is on a mission to find clues in time to save lives. It's a cutting-edge combination of high-tech medical science and good old-fashioned medical sleuthing, said CBS2's John Elliott, who is in the program. "We were absolutely thrilled to be the first in the region and one of the first in the country to onboard artificial intelligence for pancreatic cyst patients," said Dr. Russell C. Langan. About 15 percent of us have pancreatic cysts, little pockets filled with fluid. The vast majority are found incidentally when looking for...
Mount Sinai Hospital to cut services amid nurses' negotiations with NYC hospitals
A tentative deal was reached between the New York State Nurses Association and two more New York City hospitals- Maimonides and Richmond University Medical. This comes as News 12 learns Mount Sinai Hospital is preparing to cut services if an agreement with the union is not reached.
NBC New York
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
NBC New York
NYC Hospitals Start Moving Sick Babies, Diverting Ambulances as Nurse Strike Looms
Time is running out, with just four days left until a possible New York City nurses' strike at multiple major local hospitals — and one of the city's largest hospital systems is starting to take drastic measures. But in a possible glimmer of hope, two more hospitals reached deals...
NY1
Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'
New York officials are being urged by a top doctors' organization to address burnout among physicians amid broader health care shortages across the state. The push from the Medical Society of the State of New York comes as hospitals and health care networks have been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the additional challenges this winter of a rise in flu and RSV cases around the state.
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Glen Cove Hospital Director Speaks On ‘Triple-Demic:’ How to stay safe this winter
You may or may not have heard the word “triple-demic” floating around. What makes up the triple-demic is COVID-19, the bane of everyone’s existence for the past three years, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and they’ve been overwhelming many hospitals. RSV, according to Yale Medicine, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms. Most children are exposed to RSV by the time they turn two-years-old, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, many young children haven’t been exposed to the virus, until now, since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and people are more comfortable congregating without wearing masks.
More than half of New York cases now involve the new COVID subvarient.
Summary -A new strain of the Omicron strain is responsible for half of all COVID infections in New York City and State, according to data from the city Health Department. This strain is one of the most antibody-resistant variations of the COVID-19 strain.
goleader.com
Family Spreads Awareness In Honor of Their Son
WESTFIELD — When David Kabakow, 23, awoke on the morning of August 3, 2015, something felt off. “He said he wasn’t feeling well and had decided to stay home from work,” David’s mother, Robin Kabakow, said, speaking with The Westfield Leader last week. “I wasn’t that concerned. I think I went to the gym, maybe ran to the grocery store, but when I came home, his fever was up to 103.5 and he had a terrible cough.”
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
WKTV
American Lung Association recommending residents test homes for radon
NEW YORK -- January is Radon Action Month and the American Lung Association is recommending every resident to test their home. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and it has been reported by the Lung Association that about 14% of New York homes have high levels of radon.
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
Op-Ed: The Reality of Hospice Care
Tara Liberman, executive director of Northwell Health’s Hospice Care Network writes about the value of hospice care and the reluctance of many people to explore it. Read More ...
Don’t eat these 2 snacks: They are recalled for undeclared allergens, FDA says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced three recalls of snacks that may contain ingredients that were undeclared on the packaging, presenting a possible allergic reaction that may be life-threatening. The products include a tohato nagewa snack from Daiso California LLC and...
New COVID Variant Is Taking Over New Jersey
It sucks when viruses aren’t dumb. Unfortunately, COVID is like a big old cockroach that just can’t be killed. It just keeps morphing and morphing. I mean how many boosters does a girl have to get?. Of course, I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news,...
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place
A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area. Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said. Hannibal named the restaurant after his...
