Pewaukee, WI

Milwaukee Wedding Catering

Voted the best BBQ in Milwaukee, Smoke Shack serves up lip-smacking, southern style eats in their Third Ward restaurant AND they bring the BBQ to you for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners and more. Nickie Rouleau, Event Sales Manager tells us more about what they offer. Spice up your wedding with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

