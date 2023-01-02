Wedding date set for Queen Rania’s eldest child: Find out when it is!

Wedding bells are ringing for the Jordanian royal family this year. The Royal Hashemite Court revealed on New Year’s Eve that Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan will marry his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif this June.

The wedding is set to take place on June 1, 2023. In addition to sharing the wedding date, the Royal Hashemite Court also extended “its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion,” and wished “His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif a lifetime of happiness.”

The Crown Prince’s engagement to Rajwa was announced last August . Hussein’s younger sister Princess Iman also got engaged last summer to Jameel Thermiotis .

During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2022, Queen Rania spoke about having “two weddings next year.” “It’s so exciting. I mean it’s incredibly hectic, but the best kind of hectic,” she said. “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.”

The Queen added, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”

Hussein, 28, and Iman, 26, are the King and Queen’s eldest son and eldest daughter. Rania and Abdullah, who wed in 1993, are also parents to Princess Salma , 22, and Prince Hashem , 17.