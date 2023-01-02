ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Holland
3d ago

Pipe dream. Never the same. They made the divide. William was your mothers shoulders not you has more to bear than you. MM will never fit in it’s just her Attitude will stop her. She will never be the center of attention she craves. Harry a disgraced man almost as low at Andrew. At least Andrew stayed loyal to the crown not you or M

MyKidsMom94
3d ago

The fact that it has already been revealed that Harry comes after William & Catherine in his memoir just reveals the deep rooted hatred and jealousy him and his wife have for them, because you know Meg’s had a lot of say in what was said in the book. If they value their ‘freedom’ so much then why do they care? Why do they care if William & Catherine are to be King and Queen? It just seems to eat them alive. And all this talk about his Mum would be so proud of him for what he’s doing. Really? People who were very close to Diana have said the opposite. Diana thought Harry would be William’s wingman. Instead the son that she thought was annoying at times has turned into the court jester.

Sarah Rachael
3d ago

Harry is the media to his family. If they choose to speak to him what would stop him from broadcasting it to the rest of the world. He made a big mistake with that Oprah interview- most likely Meet’s idea.

