ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Climber Rescued by Onlookers After Falling Ice Slammed Into His Head

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcV3p_0k11PcMc00
Getty Images

New Hampshire officials announced that a climber had to be rescued after an enormous chunk of ice broke off and crashed into him. On December 30th, James Lawrence – a 37-year-old Dover native and experienced ice climber – was tackling an ambitious climbing route in Hart’s Location known as Willey’s Slide. The name of the climb is derived from an avalanche that took place back in 1826. It claimed the lives of Colonel Samuel Willey and his family who were located at Hart’s Location, the Union Leader reports.

Even after two centuries, this pristine New Hampshire landscape can still pose a danger to climbers. As Lawrence traversed the slide with his partner, tragedy struck when a chunk of ice fractured his helmet and injured him to such an extent that he required rescue. Despite wearing protective headgear, the impact was so forceful it left Lawrence in dire straits.

Fortunately, a nearby group of climbers came to the rescue and assisted Lawrence and his partner on their descent. With great care, they safely lowered him down from the trail to ground level. They then guided him back down the path toward a road. Officials reported that due to this kind act, Lawrence was able to get help.

However, officials are also attributing this successful rescue mission to Lawrence himself. “Lawrence is an experienced ice climber and had the proper climbing gear for the conditions,” officials explained. “The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out.” Hart’s Location is roughly 96 miles to the north of Concord.

Another New Hampshire climber recently needed to be rescued

On Friday evening, Marlene Stager, 63, of Lagrangeville New York slipped and sustained a non-life-threatening injury on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia Notch State Park. Two Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue Team soon arrived to her aid. They carried her off of the trail shortly before 6 p.m. By providing swift assistance, they were able to ensure that Ms.Stager’s accident did not become life-threatening. She didn’t require medical attention beyond first aid at home.

Thanks to numerous helpful bystanders, Stager was carefully carried out of the trailhead by 7:30 pm. Linwood ambulance came to pick her up and transported her to Littleton Hospital for additional medical attention. “Stager and her husband had spent the day hiking the Franconia Ridge Loop. [They] were well outfitted for the weather conditions with extra clothing, traction devices, and all required equipment,” explained Fish and Game.

New Hampshire residents are urged to purchase a Hike Safe Card in order to show their support for search and rescues. It is also essential that before you go out into nature, you equip yourself with the 10 essentials. These include a map, compass, warm clothing, additional food/water, a headlamp flashlight, a fire starter, and a first aid kit. Also considered essential is a whistle for signaling help if necessary, rain/wind protection gear (jacket & pants), and a knife.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic

A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Crews work to restore power to hundreds on Lake Winnipesaukee islands

MEREDITH, N.H. — New Hampshire utility companies are still trying to restore power to some homes that were knocked out during a storm that hit Christmas weekend. The homes are on islands on Lake Winnipesaukee, making power restoration efforts difficult, utility officials said. New Hampshire Electric Co-op said it...
MEREDITH, NH
Outsider.com

Authorities Recover Body of Man Whose UTV Fell Through Frozen Pond

Late Sunday night, at around 1:00 am, 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader, his wife, and two companions said goodbye to a neighbor they were visiting. They then loaded up into their UTV and headed home. The quickest route back to the Meader home was across North Pond. Though impassable most of the year, the pond was frozen solid, allowing the group to cross in their off-road vehicle.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
LIVERMORE, CA
WMUR.com

Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye

RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
RYE, NH
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle Has Wing Amputated After Being Shot in West Virginia

In West Virginia, a bald eagle was discovered on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound. The wound had left its wing decimated, and so it was amputated from the elbow down. “It was almost shot off, just kind of hanging by soft tissue,” said Katie Fallon. Fallon serves as the executive director of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia (ACCA).
ILLINOIS STATE
mainepublic.org

NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.

Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
NEWPORT, ME
Outsider.com

WATCH: Over 130 Turkeys Pass Hunter’s Blind in Massive ‘Parade’ Caught on Camera

One of the very best parts of hunting is that you never know what you’re going to see. When you hunt, you immerse yourself in nature and conceal your presence with camouflage. That allows you to witness nature through an undisturbed lens you just can’t replicate with other outdoor activities. Sometimes that puts you in a position to see something spectacular. Like this massive parade of roughly 135 wild turkeys passing in front of a hunter’s blind in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

West Coast Could Face Near-Hurricane-Force Winds During Bomb Cyclone

Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country. AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.9 HOM

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy