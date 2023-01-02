Read full article on original website
Related
House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)
Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $15 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
Dave Bautista Calls Marvel Exit a ‘Relief’ Because Playing ‘Silly’ Drax ‘Wasn’t All Pleasant’: ‘I Don’t Know If I Want Drax to Be My Legacy’
Dave Bautista knows that 2023 will be a pivotal year for his acting career. With “Glass Onion” buzz carrying over into the new year, Bautista will be getting his most sizable speaking role to date in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” and an expanded role in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” sequel. He’s also exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” marks his swan song as Drax the Destroyer. It’s a role that has spanned nearly 10 years and seven different MCU projects, but it’s one Bautista is more than eager to leave behind. “I’m so...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Polygon
The biggest new and returning TV shows coming in 2023
If you thought 2022 was a big year for TV — well, it was. But that doesn’t mean 2023 doesn’t have a whole lot to pack in on its own. Ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you that the world of television is a lot to keep up with these days. There’s a seemingly never-ending pile of new shows, returning shows, and (god help us) shows we keep meaning to catch up on, in addition to all the best movies, games, anime, and books of last year. While no one can simply give us all “more time” just willy-nilly, there are certainly ways to make 2023 the year you’re (mostly) on top of new releases.
Tracee Ellis Ross Has Landed Her Next Black-ish Follow-up, Opposite Eddie Murphy This Time
Following the end of black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross landed her another follow-up, and it'll see her star opposite comedy great Eddie Murphy.
NME
‘Wednesday’ could leave Netflix for season two
A potential second season of Wednesday could see the show leaving Netflix, some are speculating. According to Netflix, Wednesday racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week. This dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four (with 335 million hours) as the best opening week for...
How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show
When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Watch Sigourney Weaver transform into 14-year-old Kiri [Exclusive Video]
20th Century Studios has provided Gold Derby with a special extended feature focusing on Sigourney Weaver’s performance in James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” As with the original “Avatar,” Cameron’s latest is another fine example of how the Oscar-winning filmmaker uses technology to create the incredible and the impossible on screen. In the sequel to the 2009 mega-blockbuster, the 73-year-old actress plays the teenage Na’vi Kiri, the daughter of Weaver’s “Avatar” character, Grace, who has joined the extended family of Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri. The feature includes never-before-seen footage from the set of Weaver performing as Kiri,...
Hugh Jackman Says Deadpool 3 Features 'Something I've Never Done Before' as Wolverine
The actor said he "can't wait" to explore a new "dynamic" for Wolverine with rival Deadpool in the upcoming sequel Hugh Jackman is ready to show a new side of Wolverine. The actor is set for his 10th go-around as the X-Men character in the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Ryan Reynolds. While discussing his career on a new episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Jackman, 54, explained why this story, set prior to the events of the 2017 film Logan, will be different for Wolverine. "When I keep thinking of me...
Gizmodo
Leslie Grace Reveals the Final Batgirl Costume That Could've Been
2022 is behind us, but it seems like the mystery of just what the hell went down with Warner Bros.’ scrapping of the Batgirl movie will be with us for a while yet—especially while star Leslie Grace is still teasing tidbits of what the allegedly near-completed movie could’ve done for Barbara Gordon.
Sundance 2023: Doc About Stephen Curry and New Film From ‘Once’ Director John Carney Join Lineup
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson star in Carney's latest music-focused film, "Flora and Son"
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date After 82-Day Theatrical Window
Don’t say Disney isn’t a practitioner of theatrical windows: Their $821M-plus grossing Marvel Studios hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally land on Disney on Feb. 1, 82 days after its U.S. theatrical release. The movie opened on Nov. 11 to a stateside gross of $181.3M, $331.6M WW. While the previous Bob Chapek-led era of Disney collapsed windows on Marvel’s Black Widow, with a theatrical day-and-date release on Disney+ (though had a paid tier for subscribers) during the pandemic in 2021, the studio backed off on such practices on future Marvel titles after a legal entanglement with that pic’s star...
AMC Cancels ’61st Street,’ Won’t Air Already-Shot Season 2 Episodes
The network also scrapped "Invitation to a Bonfire" as part of its "strategic programming assessments"
Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Has Plenty of Vroom Vroom – and David Harbour in CES Preview (Video)
Film both inspired by the popular video game series and based on a true story hits theaters in August. Sony’s “Gran Turismo” is an interesting experiment — a movie adaptation of the long running video game series that also manages to be based on a true story. And at the Consumer Electronic Show 2023 on Wednesday, the studio unveiled a preview that seeks to assure you this will in fact be the kind of movie you’ll want to watch in a movie theater.
The Verge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit streaming in February
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be making its way onto Disney Plus on February 1st, according to an announcement trailer from Disney. While the movie is currently still available in some theaters, its streaming debut will give people an opportunity to see it from the comfort of their own homes (or rewatch it as many times as they want).
Michael Giacchino to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Them!’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Giacchino is currently meeting with writers to refresh the 1954 sci-fi thriller
Hugh Jackman Says Allegations Against ‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Hard to Discuss: ‘It’s Complex’
The actor did say he thought "things have changed for the better
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0