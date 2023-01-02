Read full article on original website
Related
Edward Norton Learns Pocahontas Is His 12th Great-Grandmother
According to Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Edward Norton was the most well-versed guest in their family history who has appeared on the PBS series, but the Glass Onion star was still taken off guard to find out that historical figure Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother. During...
‘Interest is off the scale’: Cornish cinema fans snub Avatar for local folk horror
Cinema fans in the Cornish town of Bodmin had three options: the behemoths of Avatar and I Wanna Dance With Somebody – or a mind-bending folk horror shot down the road on 16mm film with a tiny budget that would make most Hollywood directors shudder. By a considerable margin,...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0