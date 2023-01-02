Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Fall Out Boy continue teasing new album in letter to fans
Fall Out Boy have continued teasing their return with new music, sending a cryptic letter to fans. Over recent weeks, the band have been working up towards the announcement of their first new music since 2018 album ‘M A N I A’. Back in November, they took out...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?
14-year-old Leanne Marie Hausberg lived in Brooklyn, New York with her mom, Robin, her stepfather, Alan, and her twin sisters, Danielle, and Nichole. Alan raised Leanne since she was two. Leanne had a boyfriend named Matthew who was 15 years old and lived in Florida. Loved ones describe Leanne as somewhat of an extrovert who loved pop music and enjoyed writing in her spare time.
musictimes.com
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
Charlie Watts’ Wife Passes 16 Months After Stones Drummer’s Death
Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died on Monday after suffering from a short illness. She was 82. The pair were married for 57 years before the drummer’s death in August 2021 at the age of 80. “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” Watts’ family said in a statement, according to The Sun. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” Watts, born Shirley Ann Shepherd, met the drummer while studying at the Royal College of Art. She would go on to be a renowned sculptor, artist, fervent defender of animal rights, and celebrated breeder and showperson of Arabian horses.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
10 metal tours we’re unreasonably excited for in 2023
Metallica, Maiden, Sleep Token, Babymetal, Spiritbox… 2023 is looking like a killer year for metal tours
Over 50 of the Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2023
The last couple of years have been a LOT to keep up with when it comes to all of the new rock and metal albums being released and 2023 looks to be another intense year with a heap of highly-anticipated albums set to come out across these 12 months. It's...
Iggy Pop says he once turned down an approach to join AC/DC: "I'm not what they needed"
Godfather of Punk Iggy Pop tells the New York Times that he was asked if he was interested in joining AC/DC way back when
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a 'different band' after Taylor Hawkins' death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a "different" group, they have said.
Cardi B Channels Her Inner Emo, Sings Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Goin Down”: Watch
Cardi B will sing anything you want to hear, even Fall Out Boy, ’cause that’s just who she is this week. The rapper belted a few lines of the pop punk band’s 2005 classic “Sugar We’re Goin Down” at a New Year’s party in Miami, and you can watch the brief cover go down below.
Mount Eerie Shares Brooding New Song “Huge Fire”: Stream
Phil Elverum has released a new song called “Huge Fire” under his Mount Eerie moniker. Stream it below. A slow-burner of a track, “Huge Fire” finds Elverum describing the weight of carrying years of emotional baggage. “Nothing but me and all this shattered wood I’ve been pulling,” he sings over swirling instrumentation. “Into a heap of flames and smoke, this is my life/ And by now I’ve lived long enough to know/ That nothing’s stronger than the blow.”
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0