ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Fall Out Boy continue teasing new album in letter to fans

Fall Out Boy have continued teasing their return with new music, sending a cryptic letter to fans. Over recent weeks, the band have been working up towards the announcement of their first new music since 2018 album ‘M A N I A’. Back in November, they took out...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Fatim Hemraj

In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?

14-year-old Leanne Marie Hausberg lived in Brooklyn, New York with her mom, Robin, her stepfather, Alan, and her twin sisters, Danielle, and Nichole. Alan raised Leanne since she was two. Leanne had a boyfriend named Matthew who was 15 years old and lived in Florida. Loved ones describe Leanne as somewhat of an extrovert who loved pop music and enjoyed writing in her spare time.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Charlie Watts’ Wife Passes 16 Months After Stones Drummer’s Death

Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died on Monday after suffering from a short illness. She was 82. The pair were married for 57 years before the drummer’s death in August 2021 at the age of 80. “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts,” Watts’ family said in a statement, according to The Sun. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” Watts, born Shirley Ann Shepherd, met the drummer while studying at the Royal College of Art. She would go on to be a renowned sculptor, artist, fervent defender of animal rights, and celebrated breeder and showperson of Arabian horses.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Noisecreep

Over 50 of the Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2023

The last couple of years have been a LOT to keep up with when it comes to all of the new rock and metal albums being released and 2023 looks to be another intense year with a heap of highly-anticipated albums set to come out across these 12 months. It's...
Consequence

Mount Eerie Shares Brooding New Song “Huge Fire”: Stream

Phil Elverum has released a new song called “Huge Fire” under his Mount Eerie moniker. Stream it below. A slow-burner of a track, “Huge Fire” finds Elverum describing the weight of carrying years of emotional baggage. “Nothing but me and all this shattered wood I’ve been pulling,” he sings over swirling instrumentation. “Into a heap of flames and smoke, this is my life/ And by now I’ve lived long enough to know/ That nothing’s stronger than the blow.”
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy