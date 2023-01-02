Hayley Williams of said that most of the time she doesn’t “dare” play guitar live because she knows it will lead to a deluge of sexist comments. The conversation came with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers on Spotify’s Face to Face podcast. “I think for us one of the hardest or most irritating things about being women is probably just stupid, stupid comments on the internet,” Teasdale said. “Like, ‘Oh she’s holding that guitar but she’s not actually playing it.’ When, for example, I am just not using my guitar but then I need to play it in the chorus or something, there will always be a comment like, ‘Girls shouldn’t play guitar, women shouldn’t play guitar,’ and it’s just — it’s so dated but it’s still there! And I just hate it so much and it’s so frustrating.”

6 DAYS AGO