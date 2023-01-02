Read full article on original website
Related
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has Met with James Bond Producer: “[It] Went Well”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is among the candidates under consideration to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, Taylor-Johnson “sat with [Bond] producer Barbara Broccoli, and the meeting went well.”. Belloni adds that Taylor-Johnson checks all of the boxes: “great actor, British, fits...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Watch Sigourney Weaver transform into 14-year-old Kiri [Exclusive Video]
20th Century Studios has provided Gold Derby with a special extended feature focusing on Sigourney Weaver’s performance in James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” As with the original “Avatar,” Cameron’s latest is another fine example of how the Oscar-winning filmmaker uses technology to create the incredible and the impossible on screen. In the sequel to the 2009 mega-blockbuster, the 73-year-old actress plays the teenage Na’vi Kiri, the daughter of Weaver’s “Avatar” character, Grace, who has joined the extended family of Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri. The feature includes never-before-seen footage from the set of Weaver performing as Kiri,...
The Golden Globes are back: What to expect, will stars show up and why you should care
The Golden Globe Awards are back on TV. Will anyone care? That may prove the biggest reveal from this year’s show. How to watch and what to expect.
What Is Kaleidoscope? Creator Eric Garcia Explains Netflix’s New Heist Series With a Twist
Netflix’s newest heist drama has a fun, technologically-assisted twist to it — one that leads to over 5,000 different possible experiences for the viewer watching. Kaleidoscope, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Jai Courtney, Paz Vega, Tati Gabrielle, and more, tells the story of daring thieves attempting to steal billions from one of the world’s most advanced safes. But the story is not told chronologically — instead, the show’s eight episodes are designed to be watched in any order, capturing specific time periods in relation to the heist, from 24 years beforehand to six months afterward.
Hayley Williams Doesn’t “Dare” Play Guitar Live Because of Sexist Comments
Hayley Williams of said that most of the time she doesn’t “dare” play guitar live because she knows it will lead to a deluge of sexist comments. The conversation came with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers on Spotify’s Face to Face podcast. “I think for us one of the hardest or most irritating things about being women is probably just stupid, stupid comments on the internet,” Teasdale said. “Like, ‘Oh she’s holding that guitar but she’s not actually playing it.’ When, for example, I am just not using my guitar but then I need to play it in the chorus or something, there will always be a comment like, ‘Girls shouldn’t play guitar, women shouldn’t play guitar,’ and it’s just — it’s so dated but it’s still there! And I just hate it so much and it’s so frustrating.”
Blimey! Hulu Unveils Trailer for New Crime-Fighting Cartoon Koala Man: Watch
Things get weird down under. For proof, look no further than Hulu’s latest animated series Koala Man, which gets its official trailer today. Koala Man was created by Aussie director Michael Cusack, who also stars as Kevin, the titular hero. Kevin’s a regular old bloke who tries juggling his family with his burning desire to solve petty crime. Results are mixed.
David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Perform “Let’s Dance”: Watch
David Byrne rang in the New Year by teaming up with Miley Cyrus for a two-song collaborative performance featuring renditions of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and his own “Everybody’s Coming to My House.” Additionally, Byrne backed Sia for her performance of “Unstoppable.” Watch the replay below.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Aris Alvarado Was Cut From a Different Role Before He Played Caesar
Caesar was not the first role Aris Alvarado played on 'Gilmore Girls.' Alvarado revealed the scene that was cut from an earlier episode where he played a different character.
Courtney Love Says Brad Pitt Kept “Stalking” Her About Playing Kurt Cobain
Courtney Love has expanded upon recent comments that she made on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast about Brad Pitt getting her fired from Fight Club, explaining that she had “no plans” to bring it up, but Pitt “kept on stalking me” about making a film about her late husband Kurt Cobain.
Hunters Try to “Bring Hitler to Justice” in Trailer for Final Season: Watch
You might think Hitler is dead, but the Hunters think differently in the new trailer for Prime Video’s alternate history revenge thriller. The second and final season comes debuts on January 13th. “You bring Hitler to justice and it’s done, Jon,” Meyers Offerman (Al Pacino) tells Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan...
Christoph Waltz Menaces Employees in Trailer for The Consultant: Watch
Thanks to his dry delivery, Christoph Waltz has a knack for portraying characters with evil undertones. In the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Consultant, he puts that talent to good use by menacing employees at the gaming company he’s hired to improve. “My...
Shania Twain Goes Full ‘Barbiecore’ In Hot Pink Geometric Pants & Height-Boosting Heels With Her Dog
Shania Twain was photographed leaving her hotel yesterday in New York looking pretty in pink. With a tiny dog on her arm, the “You’re Still the One” songstress hit the city streets in a “Barbiecore” look complete with towering platforms. Twain was outfitted in a dapper cropped hot pink blazer with stark black trim and bronzy buttons layered overtop a plain black top. The top was tucked neatly into hot pink capris with a fitted appearance made of the same fabric as her blazer. Both the top and bottom from Marine Serre’s spring 2023 collection featured swirling geometric designs in a lighter...
Edward Norton Learns Pocahontas Is His 12th Great-Grandmother
According to Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Edward Norton was the most well-versed guest in their family history who has appeared on the PBS series, but the Glass Onion star was still taken off guard to find out that historical figure Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother. During...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” Mashup: Watch
With CNN prohibiting Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from getting sloshed on air, Miley Cyrus was left to shoulder the weight of delivering entertaining New Year’s Eve programming. Fortunately, Cyrus delivered in a big way with her second annual NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. We...
Billy Joel’s The Stranger Plays Like a Greatest Hits Album: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II — certified double diamond — features 23 of his classics, 26% of which all come from The Stranger. That’s six tracks from a nine-song album making their way into the “greatest” category. Were the compilation to be released today, you’d almost have to include “Vienna” as well, thanks to its social media-spurred resurgence in popular culture.
Dee Snider: Robert Plant and Ronnie James Dio Not “Great Frontmen” Despite Being “Great Singers”
Dee Snider stirred up an ongoing Twitter debate just before the new year when he claimed that he doesn’t consider Robert Plant and the late Ronnie James Dio to be great frontmen. The Twisted Sister vocalist explained that he admires both rock legends as singers but insisted that they lacked excitement onstage as performers.
Eddie Murphy Tests Jonah Hill in You People Trailer: Watch
Eddie Murphy isn’t happy when Jonah Hill asks for permission to marry his daughter (Lauren London) in the trailer for Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People, and he proceeds to test his potential son-in-law by setting him up to fail. After complaining about Hill’s Ezra Cohen being...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0