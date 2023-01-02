Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said.

West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 2022 Lucid electric car on fire with two people inside.

The driver was identified as James Negley Cooke IV, 47, of West Palm Beach. Both Cooke and the passenger died at the scene, police said.

According to investigators, Cooke was driving south in the northbound lane of Flagler Drive to try and go around a car heading south when he hit a curb near Granada Road and lost control of the car.

The car hit a palm tree and then crashed into a cement border wall on South Flagler Drive, a road that parallels the Intracoastal Waterway.

The car caught fire after hitting the wall.

Preliminary findings cite speed and aggressive driving as contributing factors in the crash, police said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

West Palm Beach Traffic Homicide Investigators conducted the on-scene investigation and interviewed eyewitnesses.

The passenger’s name is being withheld pending positive identification by the medical examiner, police said.