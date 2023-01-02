Read full article on original website
fabulousarizona.com
Eden Rooftop Bar to Open in Downtown Phoenix
Come Jan. 18, Eden is set to take over the former LUSTRE Rooftop Bar space at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix. The new rooftop bar in Phoenix promises an energetic setting with creative food and beverage programming. Designed by California-based Wilson Ishihara, Eden at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix will be a...
citysuntimes.com
Treasures await at Thieves Flea Market
Whether it’s looking for an eclectic home accessory, trying to track down the last piece in a collection or trying to get ahead of the next fashion trend, there’s a good chance it can be done at Thieves Market. Hosted the first Saturday of the month from October...
luxury-houses.net
A $5.37 Million Charming Traditional Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Impresses You With Views Of Lush Mountain And Million Dollar City Light
10234 E Journey Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10234 E Journey Ln, Scottsdale, Arizona offers you the top of sophistication and comfort with quality craftsmanship throughout with elegant finishes. This Home in Scottsdale provides 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,841 square feet of living space. To know more about 10234 E Journey Ln, please get in touch with Gerald Tulman (Phone: 480 291 1600) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
roselawgroupreporter.com
2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town
Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fabulousarizona.com
The Westin Tempe
Located in the heart of Downtown Tempe, The Westin Tempe is one of the city’s newest and most luxurious hotels. Whether you are here for business or pleasure, the AAA Four-Diamond hotel is equipped to be your plush home away from home. Opened in 2021, the modern and serene...
City wants to turn empty South Phoenix land into farmers market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved an agreement to allow a local company to operate a farmers market in an area of the city that's been designated as a "food desert." During its Wednesday meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing MAA Wellness Center Inc....
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed
The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures. Bergies Coffee Roast House. Gilbert...
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Taiyou Con 2023 in Downtown Mesa — Tickets, Special Guests, and More
Anime is seemingly taking over the pop-culture world, one fan at a time. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre has increased exponentially over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as millions have gotten into shows like One-Punch Man and Attack on Titan or flicks like Akira. And anime...
fabulousarizona.com
Detox Massages and Facials at AWAY Spa Scottsdale
Did you make a resolution to feel your absolute best in the new year? Kick off 2023 with a clean slate by making a spa day a priority this month. Recharge with detox massages and facials at AWAY Spa at W Scottsdale. AWAY Spa’s signature head-to-toe detox spa treatments range...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
New Arizona law allows some mall patrons to drink while shopping
PHOENIX — It’s shopping with a twist. A new Arizona law will make it possible for patrons to take a cocktail or beer shopping with them in malls and retail centers. “You’ll grab your favorite cocktail, beer, or wine, and you can stroll through designated outdoor areas,” said Katie Hauptman, marketing director for Desert Ridge Marketplace.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Arizona
Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta. The website states, "To determine the best restaurant...
mvprogress.com
Glendale Restaurant Offers Special Discount To Locals
A local restaurant, located in the same building as AMPM in Glendale, has been serving up traditional Mexican cuisine for several months now. It has received excellent online reviews by travellers from all over the world stopping in while driving along Interstate 15. But it has remained largely unknown to most Moapa Valley locals. Though it has become something of an underground favorite for those in ‘the know.’
Naughty Tacos 'Los Tacos Malcriados' to open its first storefront in Phoenix
Naughty Tacos is set to open its first storefront in Phoenix; another location is set to open in Glendale later. Here’s what you need to know the viral TikTok business owned by Octavio Suarez.
northcentralnews.net
Festival celebrates Arizona wine
Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
