757Teamz boys basketball Top 15: Princess Anne moves up, Grafton enters rankings

The top four spots remained the same, but there was plenty of movement elsewhere in the first 757Teamz Top 15 boys basketball rankings of 2023.

Princess Anne jumped four spots after beating then-No. 8 Norview 67-57 during the holiday break. The Cavaliers, who play No. 9 Peninsula Catholic on Saturday, have won five in a row.

Grafton enters the Top 15 after the Clippers beat then-No. 14 Kempsville 42-30. Grafton (6-3) has a big Bay Rivers District matchup against Smithfield (7-3) on Wednesday.

NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press before Monday’s games. To report your score, email sports@pilotonline.com

School, record, previous ranking

1. King’s Fork, 4-2, 1

2. Menchville, 7-0, 2

3. Maury, 6-1, 3

4. Oscar Smith, 8-0, 4

5. Woodside, 6-3, 6

6. Landstown, 7-4, 5

7. Catholic, 10-2, 7

8. Lake Taylor, 6-1, 9

9. Peninsula Catholic, 13-4, 11

10. Cape Henry, 5-2, 10

11. Princess Anne, 8-2, 15

12. Norview, 5-2, 8

13. Kecoughtan, 5-2, 12

14. Cox, 7-1, 13

15. Grafton, 6-3, NR

Dropped out: Kempsville.

The next five: Nansemond River, Bethel, Hampton, Kempsville, Smithfield.

