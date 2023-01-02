Anyone who says democrats are responsible are the lower educated people trump loves. Trump was already leaving office. Democrats didn't invite anyone to the eclipse. Democrats didn't hold a rally that day. Democrats didn't rile up anyone that day. Trump did. To be so ignorant to think anything else is on you.
let's just say, paper votes can't be traced like computers and disruption must be an easy process to overlook the electoral college. how do you ever expect to gain the trust of the people now..or maybe you flat out figured..I don't need your vote anymore!?
They want to pin it in Trump The rioters were because they didn’t want Biden in office Neither side wanted Biden in office Biden and Pelosi made a scam to get Biden in office This makes Nixon scam look good plus electric car scam If Biden was really behind the electric car . Why did he buy oil fields he closed down yet another scam on the people
Comments / 113