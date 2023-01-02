ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecharlotteweekly.com

Weddington preschool students donate toys, coats

WEDDINGTON – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Weddington recently collected dozens of toys to benefit Toys for Tots, a gift drive run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. For two weeks, students held a toy drive to fulfill the wish lists of local children in need. Students also...
WEDDINGTON, NC
WBTV

CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding

Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
LANCASTER, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Discovery Place Science reimagines its Science on the Rocks series

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will welcome 2023 with a reimagining of its popular Science on the Rocks series. The adult programming series has welcomed thousands of guests since its inception in 2014. “One of the questions we hear from our community more than any other is ‘When are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023

Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CEENTA adds glaucoma specialist

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Shobit Rastogi has joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates as its newest glaucoma specialist. Rastogi specializes in glaucoma management and treatment with laser surgery, trabeculectomy, tube shunts and MIGS. Beyond his glaucoma specialty, his clinical interests include dry eye, astigmatism, traditional and Femto laser-assisted cataract surgery, multifocal/TORIC intraocular lenses, and routine eye exams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
