Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Weddington preschool students donate toys, coats
WEDDINGTON – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Weddington recently collected dozens of toys to benefit Toys for Tots, a gift drive run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. For two weeks, students held a toy drive to fulfill the wish lists of local children in need. Students also...
WBTV
CMS parent claims child was removed from school bus because it was overcrowded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte dad wants answers after he says his eight-year-old was kicked off a bus Thursday morning, missing the day from school. The school district reportedly told him the bus was overcrowded. The man tells WBTV he dropped off his stepson at the bus stop, watched...
Charlotte dad concerned after child removed from school bus, left at bus stop due to capacity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Charlotte dad Zacchary McLean, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools failed a pretty important test on Thursday. “You didn’t do your job," McLean said. He said the subject of this test was trust and safety. Thursday, McLean dropped his 8-year-old son Carter off at the bus...
WBTV
CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding
Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
Clover School District implements ‘modified’ schedule similar to year-round school
CLOVER, S.C. — Students in the Clover School District will be experiencing some major changes to their schedules this fall. District leaders voted in favor of what they call a modified, balanced calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. This means that classes will start earlier in the year on...
Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
thecharlotteweekly.com
Discovery Place Science reimagines its Science on the Rocks series
CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will welcome 2023 with a reimagining of its popular Science on the Rocks series. The adult programming series has welcomed thousands of guests since its inception in 2014. “One of the questions we hear from our community more than any other is ‘When are...
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
kiss951.com
Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023
Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CEENTA adds glaucoma specialist
CHARLOTTE – Dr. Shobit Rastogi has joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates as its newest glaucoma specialist. Rastogi specializes in glaucoma management and treatment with laser surgery, trabeculectomy, tube shunts and MIGS. Beyond his glaucoma specialty, his clinical interests include dry eye, astigmatism, traditional and Femto laser-assisted cataract surgery, multifocal/TORIC intraocular lenses, and routine eye exams.
WBTV
CMS band director to be presented with singer Barry Manilow’s music teacher award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local band teacher is set to be presented with an award from music icon Barry Manilow when he performs in Charlotte later this month. On Wednesday, it was announced that Phillip O. Berry’s Walter Suggs will receive ‘The Manilow Music Project’ music teacher award.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Rock Hill Police Department Swearing-In Ceremony
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The latest Picture of the Day has been shared by the Rock Hill Police Department. On Wednesday the Department held a Swearing-In Ceremony for Officers Keefer, Mitchell, Nelms, and Well. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
Father of 4 who died in scaffolding accident was joyful, happy, family says
Jesús “Chuy” Olivares was identified as the third victim who died Monday in a scaffolding accident in Dilworth. He was a very devoted father to his four kids, with the youngest just turning one year old. Olivares was a very joyful, happy man who loved life, his...
Parsons attorney: Madalina Cojocari’s parents could be in jail for years
The parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari could stay in jail for years awaiting trial on the charge of not reporting their daughter missing, according to a criminal defense attorney.
Comments / 0