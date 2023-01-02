LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”

LANCASTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO