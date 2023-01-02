Read full article on original website
27 First News
Larry Gibbons, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons. He was a 1970 graduate...
Brian Anthony DeSalvo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo. A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
Marilyn R. (Heberling) Dornon, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452 for Marilyn R. Dornon, 94, who passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Marilyn was born...
Lorraine Diane Caldwell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Diane Caldwell, 81, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice House in North Lima with her three daughters by her side. Diane, as she was known, was born May 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Catherine...
Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
Chandler Wilson Berliner, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandler Wilson Berliner, 98 of Poland, formerly of Canfield died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland. Chandler Berliner, known as “Mr. B.”, was born July 25, 1924 in New York City, a son of the late Gustav and Alice Berliner.
Lloyd Carl Lew, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Carl Lew, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and the late Lois (Gause) Lew. On February 6,...
Wilma Hripko, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Hripko, 95, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, at Assumption Village following a brief illness. Wilma was born November 12, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Susan Struhala Voitus and was a...
Sherman J. Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman J. Hall, 64, of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born in Alliance on October 26, 1958 the son of the late William Lee and Mary Jane (Smiles) Hall. He was a U.S. Army veteran during operation Desert Storm. He...
Debra Lynn Gooden, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Lynn Gooden was born January 28, 1951 and peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Debra has gone on to join her mother, Patricia J. Gooden; father, James A. Gooden; son, Hillet “LJ” Mobley and brother, Anthony Gooden. She is survived by...
Frederick Andrew Ross, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Andrew Ross passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 15, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio and spent his childhood in Mingo Junction with his parents, Marion Dean and Jane (Lipsitz) Rossalong with his younger brother, James.
Shirley Wellman, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Wellman, 86 years old from North Lima, overcame her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022 and has joined her husband and daughter in Heaven, giving new meaning to the family of the phrase “She’s in a better place now”.
Denise L. McGeorge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Mrs. Denise L. McGeorge will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Denise Lavalle McGeorge (née Holloway) transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on...
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
Blaine Frank Heaven, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Blaine Frank Heaven, age 82, of North Lima, died at home in his chair where he wanted to be. He was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1940, to the late George and Helen Lorene (Byers) Heaven. Blaine is...
Teresa G. Wilson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa G. Wilson, 74 of Warren, formerly of North Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren. She was born in Warren on February 19, 1948; the daughter of the late Romey and Lois (Hott) Richards. A lifetime...
William E. “Bill” McNeal, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” McNeal, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born September 1, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie M....
Gladys Darby, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Darby, 82, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023, at Omni Manor with her family by her side. Gladys was born June 5, 1940, in Poland, a daughter of the late Thomas Mounts and Ada Wolford Mounts and was a lifelong area resident. She...
