Martinez Lake community rescues KYMA anchor

By Dodge Landesman
 3 days ago
MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hi! Dodge Landesman here, and I'd like to give a shoutout to the kind community out by Martinez Lake.

On Sunday, January 1, I took a ride out with the dog over there. I usually drive and he follows, running after my car at a joyous breakneck pace. I also have a beat-up little Miata rip-off that usually is an excellent off-roader.

It can handle even the toughest of mountain terrains, considering its so small and agile it can maneuver around anything. We found an ATV access road and I figured that would be a fun place to have the dog run after the car.

However, the sand proved no match for me; car became stuck, and everyone passing by immediately stopped to help. They also got a kick out goober with the New York license plate. About 25 people stopped and offered help within the span of 20 minutes. Afterwards, I got pulled out nice and quick.

I wanted to bring this up because not every community is like this. Some people will stay stuck in their own world and simply pass you by. However, there is a generous spirit here in the Desert Southwest, and I'm proud to be one of its newest residents.

Yuma, AZ
