27 First News
Kathy L. Coates, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Coates, 69, of New Castle passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Ms. Coates was born September 23, 1953, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Pauline (Callahan) Platt. She graduated from New Castle High...
27 First News
MaryAnn Kekich, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Kekich, 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Transfer, Pennsylvania on April 8, 1938 to the late Lawrence G. Swarts and Katherine (Sadler) Swarts. MaryAnn grew up in Southern California and moved to Pennsylvania after getting...
27 First News
Nicholas Joseph Padice, Jr., New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Joseph Padice, Jr., 69, of Hazel Street died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Select Specialty Care in Boardman, Ohio. He was born in New Castle on March 15, 1953 the son of the late Nicholas J. Padice, Sr. and Helen (Domenick) Padice. Mr....
27 First News
Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
27 First News
Larry Gibbons, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons. He was a 1970 graduate...
27 First News
Randy L. Reynolds, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy L. Reynolds, 58, formerly of Mercer, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, North Carolina. Randy was born December 17, 1964, in Farrell, a son of the late Edwin J. and Emily A. (Spangler) Reynolds. After graduating...
27 First News
Glenda J. (Moore) Kantner Yakell, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda J. (Moore) Kantner Yakell, age 80, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida, while visiting her daughter. Born February 12, 1942, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Frances (Mason) Moore.
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Sherman J. Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman J. Hall, 64, of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born in Alliance on October 26, 1958 the son of the late William Lee and Mary Jane (Smiles) Hall. He was a U.S. Army veteran during operation Desert Storm. He...
27 First News
Teresa G. Wilson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa G. Wilson, 74 of Warren, formerly of North Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren. She was born in Warren on February 19, 1948; the daughter of the late Romey and Lois (Hott) Richards. A lifetime...
27 First News
William E. “Bill” McNeal, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” McNeal, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born September 1, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie M....
27 First News
Robert A. Bortner, Jr., Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Bortner, Jr., 62, of Sharpsville passed away expectedly early Monday morning January 2, 2023 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, Sharon. Bob was born on Christmas Day December 25, 1960 in Sharon, a son of Robert and Joyce (McCracken) Bortner who survive him. A...
27 First News
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
27 First News
Francis “Fred” Hodos, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis F. “Fred” Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Fred was born on January 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Susan Smyda Hodos. Fred was a devout Catholic and along with...
27 First News
Carol Ann Day, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Day, 80, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hospice House. Carol was born on November 18, 1942 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Chichester) Gordon Kemp. Carol was a graduate of Fairlawn High School...
27 First News
Brian Anthony DeSalvo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo. A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
James “Pappap” Guy, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy. He was a Claysville High School graduate.
27 First News
Lloyd Carl Lew, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Carl Lew, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and the late Lois (Gause) Lew. On February 6,...
27 First News
Lorraine Diane Caldwell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Diane Caldwell, 81, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice House in North Lima with her three daughters by her side. Diane, as she was known, was born May 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Catherine...
27 First News
Mary Lou Whitman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Whitman, 74, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born to the late Franklin Serenus and Mary Alice Harris on June 3, 1948 in Salem. She was a 1966 graduate of United High School.
