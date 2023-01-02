A fire damaged a residence in Le Mars Tuesday afternoon. A press release from Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper said the department was called around 4 pm Tuesday to a house fire at 1340th Ave SE. Heavy smoke was coming from the back of the home when firefighters arrived. The homeowner, Richard Moritz, had come home and came upon the fire. He was outside when firemen arrived. The fire came from the kitchen of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. They also rescued a dog that was trapped inside. Schipper says the cause of the fire was accidental, most likely due to unattended cooking. A pan on the stove ignited. The fire spread to a microwave oven and cupboards above the stove. There was heavy fire damage in the kitchen, and heavy smoke damage in the rest of the main floor. There were no injuries reported. Assisting the fire department were Le Mars Police, Plymouth County Sheriff Le Mars Water and Street Departments, and Campbell’s Electric.

