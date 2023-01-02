Read full article on original website
New Sioux Center housing on pace in 2022
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center continues to grow, as the 2020 census showed. With more than 8,200 residents calling the city home, its housing market has remained strong in 2022. There’s a lot drawing people to seek housing in Sioux Center, such as the various investments made into the community like the new high school and amenities like Siouxnami Waterpark.
Sheldon council continues LOST talk
SHELDON—The agenda for the first Sheldon City Council meeting of 2023 appears light but it also includes a continuation of a discussion from the meeting on Dec. 21. Once again during its 4:30 p.m. meeting today, the council will take an early look at the local option sales tax situation since the state projects a 3.5 percent drop in LOST revenue for the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to city manager Sam Kooiker.
Sioux Center Trails Council dreams big
SIOUX CENTER—Members of the Sioux Center Trails Council recently presented some big dreams to the Sioux Center City Council. “We’re not bringing you specific proposals or asking for anything, we just wanted to come before you to share some of our thoughts to gauge your interest,” said trails council member Char Kooima, opening the 30-minute presentation to the council at its Dec. 21 meeting.
Interim Sioux County auditor selected
ORANGE CITY—Joe E. Van Tol was unanimously appointed by resolution to be the new Sioux County auditor by the county board of supervisors Dec. 27. The 57-year-old Rock Valley resident will begin in the role Jan. 16 and will serve the remainder of previous auditor Ryan Dokter’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
Sibley 2022 marked by 150th, new faces, big projects
SIBLEY—Community members enjoyed an expanded offering of events throughout 2022 with the transition back to pre-pandemic schedules, while experiencing adjustments to leadership positions and businesses. Sesquicentennial. The county’s top event of 2022 was 150 years in the making. Osceola County, the Osceola County Livestock Show and city of...
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
Hindt becomes new Sheldon Fire Co. chief
SHELDON—Brad Hindt was overseeing firefighters battling a blaze only three hours after he was sworn in as the new Sheldon Fire Co. chief. Hindt was sworn in at about 4:45 p.m. last Wednesday. At about 8 p.m. that day, the Sheldon Fire Co. received a page about a fire at Deluxe Feeds owned by Kent Nutrition Group in Sheldon.
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
Vehicles destroyed in Vermillion fire
Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the garage. However, the garage was completely destroyed by flames as were the two vehicles in the garage.
KLEM News for Tuesday, January 3, 2023
A fire damaged a residence in Le Mars Tuesday afternoon. A press release from Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper said the department was called around 4 pm Tuesday to a house fire at 1340th Ave SE. Heavy smoke was coming from the back of the home when firefighters arrived. The homeowner, Richard Moritz, had come home and came upon the fire. He was outside when firemen arrived. The fire came from the kitchen of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. They also rescued a dog that was trapped inside. Schipper says the cause of the fire was accidental, most likely due to unattended cooking. A pan on the stove ignited. The fire spread to a microwave oven and cupboards above the stove. There was heavy fire damage in the kitchen, and heavy smoke damage in the rest of the main floor. There were no injuries reported. Assisting the fire department were Le Mars Police, Plymouth County Sheriff Le Mars Water and Street Departments, and Campbell’s Electric.
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
Donna Struve, 89, formerly of Archer
URBANDALE—Donna J. Struve, age 89, of Urbandale, formerly of Archer, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at MercyOne Des Moines. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Archer United Methodist Church. Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7,...
No towing recommended in Monona County
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
Man jailed for burglary near Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 81-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of third-degree burglary in rural Orange City. The arrest Dennis Dean Van Roekel stemmed a rural Orange City resident who reported Van Roekel entered the individual’s home without permission at about 2 p.m., confronted the resident and would not leave, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Hawarden man charged for marijuana, more
HAWARDEN—A 38-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Luke James Haverhals stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call from a child at an apartment...
