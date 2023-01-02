ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law bans smoking on popular South Florida beach

By Rob Garguilo
Miami, FL - A new law that went into effect on January 1st has outlawed smoking at a popular South Florida beach.

As part of a bill signed into law in June by Governor Ron DeSantis, smoking tobacco products is no longer allowed at municipal beaches and parks in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the city is "delighted we are finally able to adopt this ban. I am weary of the blight of cigarette butts and the secondhand smoke that too often invades our public spaces."

Anyone who violates the smoking ban could face a maximum punishment of a $100 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

However, officials say arrests could be at the discretion of police.

City Commissioner Alex Fernandez tells NBC Miami "we're starting our new year with healthier habits for our cleaner, more beautiful Miami Beach. We want our 18 million visitors to come to Miami Beach, but to enjoy clean and pristine beaches."

City officials say vaping and smoking unfiltered cigarettes and cigars is still permitted at Miami's parks and beaches.

