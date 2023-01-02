ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?

(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had ‘big open gouges,’ dad reveals as he calls cops ‘cowards’

The father of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students described how the victims had “big open gouges” on their bodies from the “sadistic male” who killed them — while blasting the tight-lipped local police as “cowards.” Steven Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the murdered students in Moscow, Idaho, said coroner Cathy Mabbutt had revealed the chilling details when they spoke. “She says, ‘sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” he told Fox News Digital.  “She said these were big open gouges. She said...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims

Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was a ‘creep’ around HS girls, battled heroin addiction

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was an awkward “creep” who repelled girls in high school — and reportedly struggled with a heroin addiction in his late teens. And those who knew the accused killer described him as an “outcast” whose transformation by his senior year of high school was so drastic — they thought he was a “new student.” “I remember seeing him and thinking it was a new student. He was so heavy and he lost so much weight, he almost looked sickly or like it was an obsession. Around the same time, he became more aggressive and I think he...
IDAHO STATE

