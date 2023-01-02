Read full article on original website
Mississippi lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Wednesday honored Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America’s Got Talent.” The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville, Mississippi, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northeast of New Orleans. Speaking for the group, Danica Hart told the House that Chapel Hart tries to inspire young people. “I just continue to encourage you guys to go out and take every bit of your Mississippi-ness with you,” she said.
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
Pascagoula High grad set to make her TV directing debut with Chicago PD episode
Pascagoula High grad set to make her TV directing debut with Chicago PD episode
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
Famous Mississippians make Rolling Stone “Top 200″ list
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rolling Stone magazine published the “Top 200 Singers of All Time.” Mississippi holds claim to at least 10 of the artists listed, including number three, Sam Cooke. Cooke is a legendary R&B singer from Clarksdale, Mississippi. Cooke is just one of the most recent...
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
Loved ones remember D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field
Loved ones remember D'Iberville football player 11 years after death on field
Mississippi sees another spike in COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 […]
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
K-9 cop let dog bite handcuffed woman
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi federal court denied summary judgment to a sheriff’s deputy accused of intentionally having his K-9 dog attack a handcuffed woman who was detained for running a red light, resulting in deep bites to her breast and mental trauma. The dog was his responsibility to control, another police officer on the scene criticized his actions and “it is clear” from video that the woman “suffered greatly” during the attack.
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
Mississippi Skies: Afternoon severe threat update
Confidence is increasing for the chance of significant severe weather in several regions of Mississippi as a strong cold front moves in from our northwest. There will be two chances of severe weather with the first beginning around 5 p.m. today and lasting through 5 a.m. Tuesday. There is only...
Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for a second four-year term. His filing came Tuesday on the first day that candidates could submit qualifying papers for this year’s election in Mississippi. Candidates for statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county...
Prep Volleyball: 13 players and a coach in the “Southern 6” earn All-State honors
Thirteen players and one head coach from the “Southern Six’ were honored recently with All-State status as announced by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Our Lady Academy head coach Emily Corley was honored with the top award in Class 3A after her squad captured the 2022 state championship. Also, a trio of Lady Crescents earned Class 3A All-State honors as Myah Favre, Avery Matheson and Annalaura Williford all of OLA were selected.
This Hike In Mississippi Leads To Stunning Waterfalls & You Can Stand Underneath Them
The Gulf Coast of the United States is filled with so many beautiful bayous, lakes, and rivers you can explore. However, if you're looking for more of an adventure and want to find a few waterfalls, a road trip to Mississippi will make it. Clark Creek Natural Area, located about...
