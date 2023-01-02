It is going to be gorgeous today with loads of sunshine! The humidity will continue to drop during the day, but we’ll still warm up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be pleasant and sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. It will be a little cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. It’s going to stay sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy!

D'IBERVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO