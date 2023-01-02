‘Taking Staten Island to new heights’: Investments totaling more than $2B in resiliency, health care and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charles J. “Chuck” Driscoll, 91, of West Brighton, passed away of natural causes on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by family. After graduating from St. Peter’s Boys’ High School in 1949, he was signed to a minor league contract by the Philadelphia Phillies. During the Korean war, he would serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Young. After being discharged, he returned to play with the Phillies for a short time before leaving for the NYPD in 1954. In 1956, he joined the FDNY where he served for nearly 40 years, attaining the rank of Captain. He was a member of multiple organizations including the American Legion, Staten Island Baseball All-Timers, FDNY Holy Name, Emerald Society, and Retirees’ Association. Additionally, he also was president of the board of the Cedar Grove Beach club, and longtime president of Staten Island Seniors’ Golf League. He is also credited with coaching basketball at Moore Catholic High School and founding St. Rita’s basketball program. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO