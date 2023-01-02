‘Taking Staten Island to new heights’: Investments totaling more than $2B in resiliency, health care and more

Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Scarcella-Spanton, Pirozzolo sworn in as Staten Island’s newest senator, assemblyman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island’s newest elected officials, Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo and Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, were both sworn in Wednesday at their respective ceremonies. Pirozzolo (R-Mid-Island), now representing the 63rd Assembly district in Albany, beat Democrat Vincent Argenziano in November’s general election for the seat that became...
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
RUMC reaches tentative deal with union to avoid nurses strike on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A pending nurses strike at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) in West Brighton may be averted if a tentative agreement between the nurses’ union and hospital officials receive enough votes. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has been individually negotiating with eight hospitals in...
Ferry unions feud over use of private vessels on Staten Island Ferry route
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a Staten Island Ferry union blasted the city’s use of private vessels and crews to maintain service on New Year’s Eve as “profoundly unsafe,” the union representing those private workers has fired back. Earlier this week, the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will keep using private company if needed to keep ferry service running to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Outsourcing a public good to a private company might continue if need be, Mayor Eric Eric Adams said Wednesday. On New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ran two Staten Island Ferry trips between the Whitehall and St. George terminals using smaller boats that NY Waterways owns.
Possible NYC law change part of latest push to privatize municipal retirees’ healthcare costs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Council leaders want to pass a law that they say will give retired city workers more healthcare options, but the City Council’s most conservative members, including two Staten Island elected officials, want to put a stop to it. The Common-sense Caucus issued a...
Transit Tech Lab launches annual challenges to bolster regional transportation system
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The region’s transportation agencies are once again calling on the private sector to provide innovative solutions to aid in the recovery of mass transit. The Transit Tech Lab -- a program focused on identifying and testing transit-based technologies to improve network service and bolster customer...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 5, 2023: Charles “Chuck” Driscoll, FDNY captain, Phillies minor league player, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charles J. “Chuck” Driscoll, 91, of West Brighton, passed away of natural causes on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by family. After graduating from St. Peter’s Boys’ High School in 1949, he was signed to a minor league contract by the Philadelphia Phillies. During the Korean war, he would serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Young. After being discharged, he returned to play with the Phillies for a short time before leaving for the NYPD in 1954. In 1956, he joined the FDNY where he served for nearly 40 years, attaining the rank of Captain. He was a member of multiple organizations including the American Legion, Staten Island Baseball All-Timers, FDNY Holy Name, Emerald Society, and Retirees’ Association. Additionally, he also was president of the board of the Cedar Grove Beach club, and longtime president of Staten Island Seniors’ Golf League. He is also credited with coaching basketball at Moore Catholic High School and founding St. Rita’s basketball program. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
Diane Savino to serve NYC Mayor Adams admin as senior advisor, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former State Sen. Diane Savino’s new role with Mayor Eric Adams administration became a bit clearer Wednesday thanks to a Politico report. Savino, a Democrat who served as state senator for the North Shore and parts of Brooklyn for nearly 20 years, will become a mayoral senior advisor working with Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and the legislative team, the online outlet reported citing an Adams spokesman.
Swimming, jogging, riding, fishing and hiking: Great Kills Park | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Great Kills Park is located on the southern shore of Staten Island. This 523-acre park site was created by Robert Moses and operated by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation between 1947 and 1972. Great Kills Park became part of the National Park Service when Gateway National Recreation Area was established in 1972. The park includes a life-guarded beach, hiking and biking trails, fishing areas, a marina and a boat launch. Many residents can be seen biking, jogging, and skating along the paths as well.
New York Harbor, once an open sewer, is now teeming with life.
Summary : Congress overrode President Nixon's veto of the Clean Water Act fifty years ago. At the time, New York City was dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Hudson River every day. The act is one of the most revolutionary pieces of environmental legislation ever passed.
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Who needs resolutions? Take a look at those who need a forever home: Jan. 7-8
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Many believe that cats enjoy solitude. But no two are alike. Some prefer to be cuddled more than being alone. Unlike other animals, veterinarians say cats can spend up to 24 hours alone if they have fresh water, fresh food and clean litter. (This does not hold true for kittens or senior cats, however.)
It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)
The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
What’s up for the new year at Staten Island restaurants? Here’s some resolutions from food service types for 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whether it’s taking life more slowly — like one taco at a time — or making a commitment to personal fitness, the New Year brings a fresh take for the borough’s food service operators. Here are what some in the business have in mind for 2023 in pursuit of happiness.
CUNY-owned Todt Hill home of former CSI presidents sells for over $1.3M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following seven months on the market, the City University of New York has finally sold a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Todt Hill home that once housed College of Staten Island presidents — for under listing price. For sale since May, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom storybook Tudor on...
6 New York Companies That Pay 6-Figure Entry Level Salaries
New York, NY. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. However, along with those higher living costs, typically come higher salaries for workers.
