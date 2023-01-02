ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘Taking Staten Island to new heights’: Investments totaling more than $2B in resiliency, health care and more

By Kristin F. Dalton
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Scarcella-Spanton, Pirozzolo sworn in as Staten Island’s newest senator, assemblyman

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island’s newest elected officials, Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo and Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, were both sworn in Wednesday at their respective ceremonies. Pirozzolo (R-Mid-Island), now representing the 63rd Assembly district in Albany, beat Democrat Vincent Argenziano in November’s general election for the seat that became...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 5, 2023: Charles “Chuck” Driscoll, FDNY captain, Phillies minor league player, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charles J. “Chuck” Driscoll, 91, of West Brighton, passed away of natural causes on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by family. After graduating from St. Peter’s Boys’ High School in 1949, he was signed to a minor league contract by the Philadelphia Phillies. During the Korean war, he would serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Young. After being discharged, he returned to play with the Phillies for a short time before leaving for the NYPD in 1954. In 1956, he joined the FDNY where he served for nearly 40 years, attaining the rank of Captain. He was a member of multiple organizations including the American Legion, Staten Island Baseball All-Timers, FDNY Holy Name, Emerald Society, and Retirees’ Association. Additionally, he also was president of the board of the Cedar Grove Beach club, and longtime president of Staten Island Seniors’ Golf League. He is also credited with coaching basketball at Moore Catholic High School and founding St. Rita’s basketball program. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Diane Savino to serve NYC Mayor Adams admin as senior advisor, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former State Sen. Diane Savino’s new role with Mayor Eric Adams administration became a bit clearer Wednesday thanks to a Politico report. Savino, a Democrat who served as state senator for the North Shore and parts of Brooklyn for nearly 20 years, will become a mayoral senior advisor working with Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and the legislative team, the online outlet reported citing an Adams spokesman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Swimming, jogging, riding, fishing and hiking: Great Kills Park | Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Great Kills Park is located on the southern shore of Staten Island. This 523-acre park site was created by Robert Moses and operated by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation between 1947 and 1972. Great Kills Park became part of the National Park Service when Gateway National Recreation Area was established in 1972. The park includes a life-guarded beach, hiking and biking trails, fishing areas, a marina and a boat launch. Many residents can be seen biking, jogging, and skating along the paths as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (Jan. 6 to Jan.12)

The year gets off to a great start with opera, foreign film, live music, mulch, geology, fermentation, and recipes. Obviously, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year in Queens!. Jan. 6, Benediction, 6:30 pm. British director Terrence Davies’s unorthodox drama tells the story of pacifist poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was forever changed by his World War I experiences. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy