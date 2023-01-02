ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding

Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of '98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice.
Tuesday Weathercast

The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It's that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill.
BFA Fairfax holds school tour to demonstrate bond need

Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term.
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness

It's that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders.
New South End eatery specializes in audio experience

The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout.
101.5 WPDH

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany, and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are looking for a Siberian husky they say may have been stolen from a Tunbridge home. Troopers say the 2-year-old dog named Tundra was reported stolen from a home on New Brighton Hill Road Wednesday. The man who called it in told...
SUNUNUINAUGURATION5

Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and...
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens

Residents of Fairfax can learn more about the 36.5 million dollar improvement project of BFA-Fairfax. Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire. It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping trees are down and out of the house.
wabi.tv

Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
LEBANON, NH

