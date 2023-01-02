Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
WCAX
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified as one of two victims in a wrong-way fatal car crash.
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding
Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice.
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
WCAX
Tuesday Weathercast
The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout.
WCAX
What’s in a name? Taking a look at Vermont dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) -Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth) or...
WCAX
BFA Fairfax holds school tour to demonstrate bond need
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address
WCAX
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders.
NY man accused of traveling to meet teen near Clearfield County courthouse
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was arrested after being accused of traveling to Clearfield by train and bus to meet a teen Wednesday afternoon. According to Clearfield Police, they were called to an area by the Clearfield County courthouse around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 4 to find the group “814 Pred Hunters” […]
WCAX
Orange County sheriff blames budget cuts for end of overnight patrols
The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout.
WCAX
New South End eatery specializes in audio experience
The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany, and was stopped, and taken into custody.
WCAX
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are looking for a Siberian husky they say may have been stolen from a Tunbridge home. Troopers say the 2-year-old dog named Tundra was reported stolen from a home on New Brighton Hill Road Wednesday. The man who called it in told...
WCAX
Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens
Residents of Fairfax can learn more about the 36.5 million dollar improvement project of BFA-Fairfax. Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire. It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping trees are down and out of the house.
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
WCAX
Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
