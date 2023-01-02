ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperance, MI

Hollinger setting tone for improved Bedford boys basketball

By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUc0e_0k11M27Q00

TEMPERANCE — Andrew Hollinger’s presence on the Bedford boys basketball team and the court has set the tone for the Kicking Mules’ program.

Hollinger, a junior forward, is the example of what Bedford coach Jordan Bollin expects from his players. As Bollin continues to layout the foundation of the program — each individual competing at the highest level at practice and in games — Hollinger has fit right into that mold.

“He's exactly what we want our program to be,” Bollin said. “He's just that kind of kid, incredibly high character, always gives maximum effort, super kind, super humble, and just works real hard.”

Hollinger concluded last season as one of the top players in Michigan’s Southeastern Conference Red Division. He averaged 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, which led to a unanimous first team All-SEC Red selection and Michigan Division 1 all-state honorable mention.

Hollinger has picked up right where he left off this year. Through six games, he’s averaging 19.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He’s shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Hollinger’s ability to come through in clutch moments has contributed to the early success of the Kicking Mules (5-1). He made 15 of 15 free throws, setting a program record for free throws in a game, in a recent victory over Tecumseh. He also nailed the game-winning shot this season as the Kicking Mules edged Ann Arbor Pioneer, 53-51.

Last Friday against Erie Mason, Hollinger finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.

“You can get him the ball in a tight situation,” Bollin said. “He's just really grasped that, 'I'm not going to let our team lose these close games.' Last year we lost pretty much every close game we were in. I think this year he's just really taken the bull by the horns and when the games get tight, he's just dominated.”

Last season Bedford finished with a 4-17 record, dropping eight losses by a single-digit margin. Hollinger wanted to help Bedford make a push late in games this season.

“I just want to find a way to win games at the very end,” Hollinger said. “Last year we were just so close to winning all these games, and then this year we're trying to just find a way to win them at the very end.”

He has received Division II and Division III college interest, Bollin said, but Hollinger added he doesn’t plan on playing basketball in college.

“I'd say this year he just seems a little bit more aggressive,” Bollin said. “He seems to take the game over a little bit more in the second half. He's done a nice job this year.”

The Kicking Mules have made a turnaround from last season. Bedford’s two league wins over Dexter and Pioneer both victories came by a single-digit margin.

Hollinger has stepped into a lead-by-example leadership role.

“Just be a team player,” Hollinger said. “Try to be a leader. Try to score whenever I can. Try to rebound and just try to help the team out.”

