Live Oak County, TX

Six people dead after three-car crash near Live Oak County

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal head-on crash that killed 6 people near George West.

According to officials, the triple vehicle crash occurred on December 30, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US-59, 54 miles northeast of MP-740 in Live Oak County.

"The crash involved a Chrysler Town and Country, which was traveling southwest on US-59, on a two-way unprotected median roadway," said officials.

The Chrysler minivan tried to go around a vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Suburban, which was traveling northeast on US-59.

A Nissan Altima that was traveling northeast on US-59 behind the Chevrolet Suburban failed to avoid the vehicles and crashed into the Chevrolet Suburban from behind.

"The driver to the Chrysler Town and Country, Xochitl Veronica Lopez, 39, of Houston, was pronounced deceased on scene," said TxDOT officials.

The passenger of the Chrysler Town and Country, who is a minor and will not be identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

"The driver to the Chevrolet Suburban, Salvador Almeda Mendoza, 47, of Ganado, was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger to the Chevrolet Suburban, Ilda Briones Nieves, 58, of Ganado, was pronounced deceased on scene," added officials.

Officials said the passenger of the Chevrolet Suburban, Honorio Lazo Navarro, 74, of Ganado, also died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger of the Nissan Altima was pronounced deceased on scene and will be identified once a next of kin is notified.

A total of five other occupants were transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville with non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS Troopers said the fatal wreck is still under investigation, but authorities so far don’t believe that alcohol was a factor.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

