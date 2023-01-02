ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

BGSU safety Anderson, lineman Grant enter transfer portal

By The Blade
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University safety Jordan Anderson announced via Twitter on Monday morning he is entering the transfer portal.

Starting offensive lineman Jalen Grant followed later on Twitter on Monday that he also submitted a notification to transfer.

“I would like to thank all the coaches and support staff at BGSU and to my teammates I thank you for the unforgettable memories and relationships I made over the last 3 years,” Grant tweeted. “With that being said I’m officially in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility.”

Anderson, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound safety who appeared in 40 games (34 starts) over the past four seasons for BGSU, racked up 180 total tackles (99 solo). He also had 11 tackles for loss, five interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Anderson was eighth in total tackles for BGSU during the 2022 campaign when the Falcons finished 6-7 overall and lost 24-19 to New Mexico State in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Anderson, who has one year of eligibility remaining, became the latest BGSU standout to enter the transfer portal since the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26. Linebackers Darren Anders (third in total tackles with 77) and J.B. Brown (fifth with 53), as well as 6-7 wide receiver Tyrone Broden (team-high seven touchdowns, 506 receiving yards), also announced they were entering the portal.

Grant, a 6-3, 285-pound guard from Chicago, started 27 games the past three seasons for the Falcons. He played two games at center in 2022, and 658 snaps at left guard.

BGSU football coach Scot Loeffler tweeted: “Those who stay will be champions and those who dare to be different will be champions — BGSU is on a mission!”

