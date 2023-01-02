ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix retires as a Green Bay Packer, team announces

By Madison Goldbeck
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
Former safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has decided to retire with the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Thursday.

Clinton-Dix recently informed the club of his decision. He played in 71 regular-season games with 65 starts for Green Bay from 2014 to 2018.

He was originally selected by the team in the first round (21st overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. According to the Packers, while with the team, he registered 419 tackles (337 solo), 14 interceptions (No. 1 on the team over that span), 38 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

"Clinton-Dix was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro recognition from The Associated Press and All-NFC honors from the Pro Football Writers Association in 2016 after leading the team with a career-high five interceptions (tied for No. 5 in the NFL and No. 2 among safeties)," the Packers said in a statement Thursday. "In 2015, he led the team with a career high 117 tackles (97 solo) and recorded a career-best three sacks, the most by a Green Bay safety in a season since Mark Roman had 3½ in 2004. The consensus All-America selection for the Crimson Tide in 2013 ranked No. 2 on the Packers with 95 tackles (73 solo) in 2014 and was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie team."

He was traded to Washington during the 2018 regular season and started the final nine games. In 2019, he started all 16 games for the Chicago Bears and played two contests for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, according to the Packers. He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos.

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

