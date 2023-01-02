Read full article on original website
ronny garber
3d ago
that cuz he's not a true football fan. dude needs to be exposed he's not as great as everyone thinks
Reply(3)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
wonderwall.com
The player Damar Hamlin tackled before his cardiac arrest reacts, more stars speak out as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized: Tom Brady, Ciara, Dwyane Wade, Bret Michaels and more
On Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field in front of millions of viewers seconds after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, leaving NFL players and fans supporting both teams in shock — and many in tears. His team soon confirmed that he'd suffered a cardiac arrest. After Damar was taken from the field by ambulance after medical personnel performed CPR and restored his heartbeat, he was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Jan. 3.
Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills' Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
Former Arkansas NCAA tourney opponent's death, horrible night on Arkansas high school football field echoed forward in history in positive way
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
ESPN's coverage of Damar Hamlin's collapse was a master class in how to cover a difficult story
It was said many, many times over the course of Monday night and through Tuesday, and it was correct every time: ESPN handled the coverage of Damar Hamlin’s collapse perfectly. It was the most difficult of assignments: A group of broadcasters, reporters, producers and everyone in between suddenly asked...
A Mom Whose Son Died on the Football Field Feels Familiar Grief Watching Damar Hamlin
Amy Stover lost her son to a football injury in 2013. Damar Hamlin’s collapse brought her back to that fateful day and its lessons.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buffalo Bills Announce Update On Damar Hamlin This Tuesday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills just offered the latest on Damar Hamlin's status. In a tweet posted this Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit. Today, he remains in that unit and is in critical condition. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the ...
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills-Bengals Game
Monday night's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement this afternoon. League commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly spoke with both franchises today and informed each that the game will not be played this week and that no ...
Comments / 4