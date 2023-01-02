ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

Boise, Idaho — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on...
