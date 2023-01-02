ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gangsta Boo, influential Three 6 Mafia rapper, dead at 43

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Gangsta Boo, a popular rapper whose career included an influential stint with the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, was found dead Sunday, according to reports.

The artist, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was 43.

A cause of death has not been released for Mitchell, who was found unresponsive at a Memphis home , the local news station WMC-TV reported, citing sources. Police confirmed a woman was pronounced dead after officers responded to a home after 2 p.m. but haven’t released the identity.

Mitchell attended a concert Saturday with her brother, who was later hospitalized for an overdose, TMZ reported, citing sources. Narcotics were allegedly found with Mitchell at the time of her death, the sources told the website.

The Memphis-born Mitchell appeared on six albums with Three 6 Mafia, including the group’s 1995 debut “Mystic Stylez,” before leaving in the early 2000s. She was the group’s second female member, following K-9.

Mitchell also released three solo albums, including her 1998 debut “Enquiring Minds,” which peaked at No. 46 on the U.S. albums chart and included the hit song “Where Dem Dollas At!?

She released numerous mixtapes as well and had another album, “The Boo-Print,” in development, former Three 6 Mafia member Mr. Del said.

“It’s just a major loss, major loss for us, a major loss for Memphis, for hip-hop,” he told WMC-TV.

Many in the hip-hop community mourned the death of Mitchell, including DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, who posted a caption-less photo of the rapper on Instagram.

“MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO,” fellow rapper Lil Jon wrote in the post’s comments section. “REST WELL QUENN.”

Ludacris and Big Boi both posted prayer-hands emoji icons, while 2 Chainz shared a crying emoji.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily News

Migos rapper Takeoff’s suspected killer released on $1M bond

The suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff posted a $1 million bond and was released from a Texas jail, court records show. Patrick Xavier Clark was released Wednesday night, the news station KPRC-TV reported Thursday, citing the Harris County District Clerk in Houston. Clark, 33, is required to surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor as terms of his release. The suspect was ...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily News

Rapper Theophilus London, reported missing more than a week ago, found safe, family says

Trinidadian rapper Theophilus London has been found a week after he was reported missing by family. “We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” his cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!” Noel added that they “truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

At least 10 people shot outside Florida restaurant during rap music video shoot with French Montana, Rob49

At least 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a popular Florida restaurant during a music video shoot with rappers French Montana and Rob49, according to local reports. The gunfire erupted in a parking lot outside of The Licking, a Miami Gardens eatery popular for its soul food, Thursday night, according to WFOR. When authorities arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m., they discovered ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Andrei Is Convinced Charlie Called Immigration

Elizabeth and Andrei’s family drama boils over in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all. Elizabeth is at home with only one month left in her pregnancy, so she couldn’t travel to New York City with Andrei and her family. Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, alludes to someone calling immigration about Andrei, and he’s asked point-blank if he did.
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy