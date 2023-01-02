Gangsta Boo, influential Three 6 Mafia rapper, dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, a popular rapper whose career included an influential stint with the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, was found dead Sunday, according to reports.

The artist, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was 43.

A cause of death has not been released for Mitchell, who was found unresponsive at a Memphis home , the local news station WMC-TV reported, citing sources. Police confirmed a woman was pronounced dead after officers responded to a home after 2 p.m. but haven’t released the identity.

Mitchell attended a concert Saturday with her brother, who was later hospitalized for an overdose, TMZ reported, citing sources. Narcotics were allegedly found with Mitchell at the time of her death, the sources told the website.

The Memphis-born Mitchell appeared on six albums with Three 6 Mafia, including the group’s 1995 debut “Mystic Stylez,” before leaving in the early 2000s. She was the group’s second female member, following K-9.

Mitchell also released three solo albums, including her 1998 debut “Enquiring Minds,” which peaked at No. 46 on the U.S. albums chart and included the hit song “Where Dem Dollas At!?

She released numerous mixtapes as well and had another album, “The Boo-Print,” in development, former Three 6 Mafia member Mr. Del said.

“It’s just a major loss, major loss for us, a major loss for Memphis, for hip-hop,” he told WMC-TV.

Many in the hip-hop community mourned the death of Mitchell, including DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, who posted a caption-less photo of the rapper on Instagram.

“MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO,” fellow rapper Lil Jon wrote in the post’s comments section. “REST WELL QUENN.”

Ludacris and Big Boi both posted prayer-hands emoji icons, while 2 Chainz shared a crying emoji.