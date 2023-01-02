Novak, Loudon double-doubles help lift Broncos over Wilmington

Western Brown’s Abe Crall launches a shot over a Wilmington defender during the Broncos’ Dec. 16 league win. Photo by Wade Linville

Led by double-doubles from a pair of senior forwards, the Western Brown Broncos’ cruised to a 59-39 league victory over the visiting boys of Wilmington High School on Dec. 16 to up their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record to 2-1.

Broncos’ senior forward Drew Novak led the way in scoring with 23 points and hammered the boards for 10 rebounds in his double-double performance.

Broncos’ senior forward Ty Loudon fired for 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his double-double performance against Wilmington.

The Broncos got off to a good start, taking a 18-9 lead over Wilmington in the first quarter. But Wilmington chipped away at the Bronco lead in the second quarter, trailing by seven, 30-23, at halftime break.

The Broncos were able to expand on their lead in the second half, outscoring Wilmington 13-6 in the third quarter and 16-10 in the final frame en route to a 20-point victory.

Not only did Novak contribute his double-double of 23 points and 10 boards, but he also recorded 10 blocks, dished out three assists, and grabbed one steal. He finished nine-of-10 from the field shooting, a perfect two-of-two from three point range. Novak also knocked down three-of-four attempts from the foul line.

Loudon also recorded two steals in addition to his 10 points and 10 rebounds. He shot two-of-four from the field and six-of-eight from the charity stripe.

Western Brown’s senior guard Spencer Smith shot for eight points against Wilmington, going four-of-nine from the field.

Western Brown’s Jet Jamison and Isaiah Smith finished with seven points each, and rounding out Western Brown’s scoring against Wilmington was junior forward Abe Crall with four points.

The Broncos were back in action on Dec. 21, suffering a 54-48 non-league loss on the road at Little Miami to drop to an overall record of 2-2 on the season.