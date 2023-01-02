Three Jays fire for double figures in win at Manchester

Ripley’s Chayston Shields puts up a shot during a Blue Jay win this season. Shields finished with 13 points in the Blue Jays’ Dec. 16 win at Manchester. Photo by Wade Linville

Three Ripley players fired for double figures in the Blue Jays’ 54-49 win on the road against Manchester, Dec. 16.

It was Ripley’s senior guard Ansh Singh leading the way in scoring with 15 points, sinking five-of-12 attempts from the field, two-of-five attempts from three-point land, and three-of-four attempts from the charity stripe. Singh also recorded six steals, four assists, and four rebounds in the Jays’ victory.

Ripley’s senior forward Chayston Shields finished with 13 points, draining six-of-nine attempts from the field and going one-of-three from three point range. Shields also had four assists and five rebounds.

Ripley’s senior forward Gus Gibbs contributed 11 points with five-of-seven shooting from the field and one-for-one from the foul line.

Gibbs also had eight steals, seven rebounds, and three assists in the Jays’ Dec. 16 road win.

Leading the way in scoring for the Manchester Greyhounds was Aaron Lucas with 11 points.

Both teams were even at 17 points each to end the first quarter, but the Jays managed to outscore the Hounds 14-10 in the second quarter to hold a 31-27 lead at halftime.

The Jays came out in the second half to outscore the home-standing Hounds 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 46-34 lead.

The Hounds rallied to outscore the Jays 15-8 in the fourth quarter, but Ripley managed to hold on for a narrow five-point win to up their overall record to 4-2 and their record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play to 2-1. The Jays were in second place in SHAC Division II standings behind the league leader 4-1 Fayetteville-Perry Rockets as of Dec. 27.