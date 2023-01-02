ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lady Broncos gallop to 8-1 with 92-38 victory over Withrow

By Wade Linville
 2 days ago
Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos in their Dec. 22 win over Withrow was senior guard Sadie Foster with 20 points.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos upped their winning streak to seven games with their 92-38 win at Withrow on Dec. 22, rising to an overall record of 8-1 on the season.

Four Lady Broncos reached double figures in scoring during the Dec. 22 win.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos was senior guard Sadie Foster with 20 points, sinking eight-of-14 shots from the field, four-of-seven from three point land.

She also dished out five assists.

Western Brown junior guard Olivia Fischer finished with 17 points, draining six-of-eight shots from the field (two-of-four from three point range) and connecting on three-of-four attempts from the foul line. Fischer also recorded seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Western Brown’s junior center Cassidy Armstrong also shot for 17 points, burying six-of-eight shots from the field and five-of-six from the foul line. Armstrong also recorded eight rebounds and five assists in the Dec. 22 win.

Western Brown’s senior forward Amiyah Tull went five-for-11 shooting from the field to finish with 11 points. She also contributed with four rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Broncos dominated from the start, jumping out to a 33-8 lead in the first quarter and outscoring Withrow 28-9 in the second period to hold a 61-17 lead at halftime.

