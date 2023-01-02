Read full article on original website
Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out on Why She Skipped Barbara Walters Tribute
The comedian first said of missing Tuesday's lineup of former The View co-hosts, "I wasn't able to make it," before adding, "I was worried I would get upset."
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Laura Ingraham Abruptly Ends Interview After Being Called Out by Guest
Steve Almond and Laura Ingraham got into a shouting match as the pair discussed the future of the NFL following the injury of Damar Hamlin.
Donald Trump's Days in the Wilderness Are Over
The former president could soon be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after his Twitter was recently restored.
Jimmy Kimmel's Harry, William Fist Fight Spoof Sparks Laughs—'Comedy Gold'
In the skit, called "Two Princes," the estranged brothers are portrayed by two actors dressed as late musician Prince.
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Andrei Is Convinced Charlie Called Immigration
Elizabeth and Andrei’s family drama boils over in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all. Elizabeth is at home with only one month left in her pregnancy, so she couldn’t travel to New York City with Andrei and her family. Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, alludes to someone calling immigration about Andrei, and he’s asked point-blank if he did.
Bad Bunny Fans Think 'The Simpsons' Predicted Phone Throwing Controversy
Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing a fan's phone into water, and some think "The Simpsons" saw it coming.
ABC's Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was 'Hot Stuff' on 'DWTS'
The meteorologist finished in third place on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.
What Jeremy Renner Has Said About His Snow Plow Accident
"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner has begun giving fans a glimpse into his recovery following his snow plough accident on January 1.
North West Dons Fake Beard to Pose as Kanye With Kim Amid Missing Rumors
The mother-and-daughter duo showed father Kanye West is in their thoughts with a TikTok video viewed more than 12 million times in four hours.
