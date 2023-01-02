ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Andrei Is Convinced Charlie Called Immigration

Elizabeth and Andrei’s family drama boils over in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all. Elizabeth is at home with only one month left in her pregnancy, so she couldn’t travel to New York City with Andrei and her family. Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, alludes to someone calling immigration about Andrei, and he’s asked point-blank if he did.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1087M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy