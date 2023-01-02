ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

VIDEO: Virginia State Police say goodbye to K9s retiring from duty

(WSET) — It was a mixed-emotion moment for Virginia State Police as they said goodbye to three K9s retiring from duty. K9 Flash, K9 Chaos and K9 Jaeger all contributed greatly to the mission of the department and will be missed by their colleagues. However, they will all be spending their golden years with their handlers and families, enjoying some well-deserved rest.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
WJLA

DC Weather: Cooler air returns Friday with temps in the 40s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Our stretch of extreme warmth is about to end! Daytime temperatures will hold mainly in the 40s along with a mix of sun and clouds and a breeze. The first half of the weekend is trending dry on Saturday. The latest forecast guidance shows a chance for scattered showers later which will impact the Commanders' final game of the season. There could be a little bit of a mix by nightfall but does not look like a big deal.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy