VIDEO: Virginia State Police say goodbye to K9s retiring from duty
(WSET) — It was a mixed-emotion moment for Virginia State Police as they said goodbye to three K9s retiring from duty. K9 Flash, K9 Chaos and K9 Jaeger all contributed greatly to the mission of the department and will be missed by their colleagues. However, they will all be spending their golden years with their handlers and families, enjoying some well-deserved rest.
Fairfax community reacts to Younkin’s request for probe of scholarship announcement delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate potential civil rights violations at a Fairfax County High School. In a blistering letter, Governor Youngkin tells AG Miyares ”I am stunned by news reports alleging that information about National Merit Awards...
Miyares launches investigation into Fairfax Co. school over merit delay, admission process
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday morning announced that his office is launching an investigation following the recent controversy surrounding Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. This comes after a group of Fairfax County parents' demands for action after they said Thomas...
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
'I was just shocked': Springfield man wins $1 million in New Year's raffle
SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — A Springfield, Virginia man is $1 million richer after winning Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, lottery officials said. “I just play for fun. If I get it, I get it," said Solomon Sebehat, regarding his reason for playing the lottery. The Springfield man...
DEVELOPING: 1 man dead, child among the wounded in quadruple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man has died and an 8-year-old child was among the wounded in a quadruple shooting reported in D.C. on Tuesday night, MPD said. The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, police said. An man was pronounced...
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
2 teen boys charged as adults after armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Landover
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are being charged as adults following an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver Monday in Landover, police said. On the night of Jan. 2, police responded to the 500 block of Belle Haven Drive, where a...
Md. casinos generate less revenue in December '22 compared to December '21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New data from the Maryland Lottery shows that casinos across the state brought it less money in December 2022 when compared to December 2021. Only two casinos bested their performance in December 2021. In all, $165,175,099 in revenue was generated from slot machines and table games...
Mayor Bowser vetoes bill that revamps criminal code, DC Council could override veto
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on Wednesday, stating her official veto of a bill that would overhaul the District's century-old criminal code. The mayor's veto comes after councilmembers voted unanimously in November to revamp the criminal code. Bowser spoke...
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
DC Weather: Cooler air returns Friday with temps in the 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Our stretch of extreme warmth is about to end! Daytime temperatures will hold mainly in the 40s along with a mix of sun and clouds and a breeze. The first half of the weekend is trending dry on Saturday. The latest forecast guidance shows a chance for scattered showers later which will impact the Commanders' final game of the season. There could be a little bit of a mix by nightfall but does not look like a big deal.
