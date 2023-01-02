ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County

Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some says their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

MBB: Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Moutain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

WBB: Hollins at Roanoke

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. Morgan Micallef led the Maroons with 14 points as Roanoke won 80-54.
SALEM, VA
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported.
ALTAVISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Northside High School coach seizes 600th win

Wednesday night's men's varsity basketball game was a win for the Northside Vikings, but an even bigger win for their coach.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

Armed and dangerous man arrested across state lines

UPDATE 1/6 8:57 A.M.: The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says an armed and dangerous man was taken into custody across state lines. According to the Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Alan Leon Brandon was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Person County deputies say Brandon was wanted for several stolen vehicles and firearms. — HALIFAX […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

All southbound lanes reopened on I-81 in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 163 near Buchanan, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed at this time.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

