wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2.
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. "When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
wfxrtv.com
Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County
Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle.
wfxrtv.com
MBB: Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem.
wfxrtv.com
Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke to address nursing shortage
Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College of Nursing campus in Roanoke to help address the nursing shortage in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Moutain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook.
wfxrtv.com
WBB: Hollins at Roanoke
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. Morgan Micallef led the Maroons with 14 points as Roanoke won 80-54.
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they'll be found.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
NBC 29 News
Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst County High School student identified as victim in Rockfish River incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Public School (ACPS) says one of its students died during an incident on Thursday, Jan. 5. ACPS says 17-year-old Christopher Doss was an 11th grader at Amherst County High School. Virginia State Police identified Doss as one of the victims found...
wfxrtv.com
Northside High School coach seizes 600th win
Wednesday night's men's varsity basketball game was a win for the Northside Vikings, but an even bigger win for their coach.
wfxrtv.com
Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
Armed and dangerous man arrested across state lines
UPDATE 1/6 8:57 A.M.: The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says an armed and dangerous man was taken into custody across state lines. According to the Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Alan Leon Brandon was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Person County deputies say Brandon was wanted for several stolen vehicles and firearms. — HALIFAX […]
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
altavistajournal.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
wfxrtv.com
All southbound lanes reopened on I-81 in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 163 near Buchanan, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed at this time.
