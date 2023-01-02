Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah
CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Confusing incident leads to police handcuffing Salt Lake City driver
One Salt Lake City woman didn't know her car's license plates were switched until she was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.
Stolen license plate leads to officers pulling over innocent driver
Salt Lake City police are urging drivers to know and check their license plates after a recent incident led to officers stopping innocent people over a possible stolen vehicle.
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah
OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
Paul Huntsman addresses the largest Newcomers Club yet
PARK CITY, Utah — Working as a Senior Diplomat for the U.S. State Department for 30 years certainly prepared retired Sue Niblock to be the President of the 536 people […]
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
Community keeping Orem salon alive after owner loses everything in fire
Autumn Spencer opened Seasons Salon and Day Spa when she was just 21 years old. But one early November morning, she lost everything in a fire.
Opinion: We can’t meet Utah’s expanding demand without our quarries
Responsible growth requires a broad view. Utahns should support quarries that provide the resources for their roads, homes, offices and other infrastructure.
kjzz.com
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
ABC 4
Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
ksl.com
Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
KSLTV
Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage
PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
KSLTV
Outages keep thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front; Sundance ski resort without power
SUNDANCE, Utah — Repair crews restored power to thousands of customers along the Wasatch Front on Monday after the latest winter storm’s heavy, wet snow caused extensive damage. “This was a severe winter storm. Not the worst I’ve seen, but definitely in the top ten,” said Rocky Mountain...
kslnewsradio.com
Prominent Park City man killed in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A prominent 55-year-old Park City resident died Monday in a snowmobile accident, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, authorities say Kenneth Block was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area. His snowmobile got upended and landed on top of him at around 2 p.m.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
kjzz.com
Video shows crash, altercation involving off-duty Salt Lake police officer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Video shows the moment an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer allegedly rams his car into someone while under the influence. Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested and put on administrative leave. Caygle is now facing charges of DUI and negligent operation of a vehicle...
