Salt Lake City, UT

seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
CLINTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan PD seeks brazen credit card thief

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole another shopper’s credit card and is getting close to $7,000 in charges on the card. The South Jordan Police Department just before 7 p.m. Wednesday posted photos from in-store surveillance video...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah

OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage

PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Prominent Park City man killed in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A prominent 55-year-old Park City resident died Monday in a snowmobile accident, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, authorities say Kenneth Block was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area. His snowmobile got upended and landed on top of him at around 2 p.m.
PARK CITY, UT

