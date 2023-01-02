ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rean
3d ago

Horrible, doesn’t take any longer to do things right and go home to your family at the end of the day.

Queen City News

I-77 North reopens near I-40 exit in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 has reopened after a crash near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT first reported the crash just after midnight. The roadway was closed for hours at Exit 51. Officials said drivers were directed to take […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

I-77N back open after crash involving three tractor-trailers

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers that shut down part of I-77 North at Exit 51, has been cleaned up and reopend. According to NCDOT, the crash happened around midnight and should cleared up around 7:20 a.m. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

On-site job safety concern emphasized after accident

An organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said Monday's deadly accident brought to mind a 2018 incident involving a Charlotte construction site worker who was killed. On-site job safety concern emphasized after accident. An organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said Monday's deadly accident brought to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Ramp at I-77S and I-85S closed after crash involving an overturned tractor trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on I-85 south has closed exit 38 at I-77 south Wednesday morning. Charlotte Fire Department says the crash involves an overturned tractor-trailer. NCDOT officials say the tractor-trailer was transporting plywood which has fallen off and spread across the outside lane and shoulder. The ramp will remain closed until the material can be removed from the roadway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
GOLD HILL, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How will the Timber Road extension impact Mooresville traffic?

MOORESVILLE – Plans are progressing for the $21 million-plus East-West Connector as the artery for an anticipated development corridor, with construction bids expected soon for the phase 1 segment between Langtree Road, near the Lowe’s headquarters entrance and Cove Church campus, and N.C. 115 south of Langtree’s current intersection.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Latest after three killed in Charlotte construction accident

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

