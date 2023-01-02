Read full article on original website
Related
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Housing in Worcester, equity out west: What lawmakers hope Gov. Healey will fix
If there’s one thing Gov. Maura Healey’s new administration can do for Worcester, state Rep. David LeBouef thinks it’s making sure the city has enough housing for residents. And out west, Sen. Jake Oliveira said it’s bringing equity to the region. These are a handful of...
5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address
In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Tips For Selling Your House As Is in Massachusetts
Do you want to sell your house as-is, where-is? When most homeowners think about selling their home in as-is condition, they do not want to make any repairs or improvements to the property.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
high-profile.com
CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing
Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. We will have steady or perhaps even heavy precipitation for part of the day. The rain and snow will arrive between 6 and 9 a.m. from west to east. The heaviest precipitation will occur from late morning...
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Healey, Spilka, Mariano agree: housing, child care, and public transit need action
The three most powerful state politicians in Massachusetts agree on at least three things — the cost of housing in Massachusetts is hurting the state, the child care industry needs a boost and public transit is in need of desperate help. After two days of a bustling Beacon Hill,...
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
3 $1M scratch tickets sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON — There have been three scratch tickets with a winning prize of $1 million sold in Massachusetts in recent days. Someone purchased a “100X The Money” ticket at a Speedway in Marshfield on Wednesday, Lottery officials said. The winner will receive their prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0