Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.
Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have the highest binge drinking rates in the country according to data from medication access company NiceRx, at 25.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. These top three are followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Colorado.
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
captimes.com
Opinion | Inside the UW bubble, the $6.6 billion surplus doesn't exist
Wisconsin has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. But you’d never know that if you were inside the University of Wisconsin system. Inside the UW bubble, we’re constantly told to do more with less. To be more efficient and innovative. To form collaborative relationships with business, foundations and donors. I’ve even heard the state of Wisconsin being referred to as merely one of the UW’s “partners.”
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
spectrumnews1.com
State and local tax burdens in Wisconsin reach half-century low
WISCONSIN — State and local tax burdens fell to their lowest level on record in 2022, according to a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Researchers said a $1 billion income tax cut, tight limits on property taxes and surging resident incomes are the cause of the drop. The tax...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
foodsafetynews.com
Wisconsin Farm Bureau changes sides on raw milk
Wisconsin is “America’s Dairyland” — the slogan has been on Wisconsin license plates for more than 75 years. The state tops the U.S. dairy industry worth $40.5 billion with its 9.3 million milk-producing cows. The milk and dairy products Wisconsin is known for have long been...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Wisconsin Activist Kay LeClaire Accused Of Faking Native American Heritage, Resigns From Leadership Positions
A Wisconsin community leader — who claimed indigenous heritage — had their true identity revealed. Kay LeClaire was discovered to be of white descent with zero ties to Native American culture. In the wake of the shocking discovery, LeClaire resigned from leadership positions, RadarOnline.com has learned. LeClaire went by the name Nibiiwakamigkwe and identified as "two-spirit," which is a term many Indigenous people use for non-binary gender identity.LeClaire was the co-founder of the queer Indigenous Art Collective group and hobby genealogist. They claimed to be of Ojibwe descent, among several other cultures that included Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
wtaq.com
Chad Vincent Named One of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Business Leaders
MADISON, Wis. (January 3, 2023) — Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW), is featured in BizTimes Media’s “The Wisconsin 275” highlighting Wisconsin’s Most Influential Business Leaders of 2022. “I’m proud to be named a top influential business leader in agriculture,” says Vincent....
wpr.org
Largest land conservation effort in state history threatened as lawmakers object to funding
Lawmakers on the state’s finance committee are objecting to what would be the largest land conservation effort in Wisconsin history, threatening to halt the project altogether. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental conservation group, bought 70,000 acres of private forestland across northern Wisconsin in 2021 called the Pelican River...
Wisconsin Senate leader opens to door to some new state spending
(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Wednesday used his speech to the newly sworn-in State Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin expect us to tackle. Education, taxes, healthcare, public safety and our State’s infrastructure are all items...
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Iowa woman believed to be longest living American dies, aged 115
(Reuters) – A woman in Iowa believed to be the oldest living person in the United States, having lived through historic events ranging from the two world wars and the Great Depression to the Spanish flu and the COVID-19 pandemic, has passed away at age 115. Bessie Hendricks died...
spmetrowire.com
Evers to share stage with granddaughter at 2023 inauguration ceremony
Gov. Tony Evers on Jan. 3 will share the stage with his granddaughter, Tessa Schoenecker, at Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony. Schoenecker, a college student, will introduce her grandfather as he is sworn in for his second term as the 46th governor of the state of Wisconsin. Below are Schoenecker’s...
Yahoo Sports
Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do
Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
fox47.com
Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023
Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
Comments / 0