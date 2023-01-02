Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco Expecting First Child

“The Hills” star Brody Jenner, 39, and girlfriend Tia Blanco, 25, have a baby on the way!

They announced the news in a joint Instagram statement posted on January 1 that said, “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

They continued, “Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

Brody and Tia included a video from a sonogram appointment where Brody can be heard saying, “Honey, look at that little heart,” before hearing the heartbeat and asking, “What?!?”

Jenner, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, got some love from Linda in the comments.

She wrote, “So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!”

Brody’s brother Brandon added, “Welcome to the family little one! We’ve got plenty of cousins waiting for you 😁💜💜.”

Jenner’s “The Hills” co-star Heidi Montag, who just welcomed her second child in November, also shared, “Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”