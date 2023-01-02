ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

A Whole Bunch Of Idiot Tourists Get Out Of Their Vehicles To See A Mama Bear With 2 Cubs In Yellowstone

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mV55j_0k11JKkC00

Come on people…

It’s just not worth the risk.

Any time a wild animal has young with them, stay good and clear. They have highly protective instincts as every predator in the wild is usually out to kill and eat the youngest animals in the woods.

A mother with babies is the fiercest creature out there. They have more fight and less fear than anything else, willing to sacrifice themselves even sometimes to protect their young.

That is a mother bear by definition. They are dangerous with young. This is typically a good way to get charged by a bear. Anytime there is a risk, the mother bear leans into her aggressive side to try and protect her cubs.

Although, a mother black bear is not necessary likely to kill you, catching a charge and a few swipes is not on anyone’s priority list.

These people stopped roadside to view a bear and her cubs. A typical occurrence at any national park across the world.

But, these people are stupid… they all get out of their vehicles and get very close to this mother and her two cubs as they come up and cross the road. And here’s the thing, this same bear false charged a different tourist the week before.

“A week before I shot this, she bluff charged a tourist. 100 yards people! Stay in your vehicles.”

Thankfully, nothing bad happened. But, a part of me wishes she bluff charged one of them to scare the living life out of them and teach them a lesson.

Don’t be like these people.

Comments / 3

Lois Smestad
2d ago

Darwin. Awards Nominees [Boo-Boo Division] are especially abundant when baby bears appear. Sadly, the potential tragedy for Mama Bear (who naturally defends her young) accompanies this phenomona

Reply
2
James Koloski
2d ago

Thats the stupid thing to do. STAY IN CARS. MAMA BEAR WOULD THINK YOURE HARMING HER BABIES. SHE WOULD ATTACK

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear With Cubs Charges Moronic Tourists That Got Too Close

In a viral video, a mama black bear is seen charging a group of tourists who wandered too close to her cubs within Yellowstone National Park. It’s tough to tell in the brief clip why so many people are close to this group of animals. However, it’s obvious that no one involved is following the park’s rules by doing so.
Outsider.com

Bonehead Tourists Watch From Feet Away as Family of Bears Cross Road: VIDEO

Getting an awesome pic of wild animals while at any of our famous and breathtakingly scenic national parks is a definite must when on vacation at any of them. However, the candid pics are never as important as staying safe. And a big part of this is making sure to stay a minimum of 100 yards away from wildlife. Even if the animals – such as a wandering bear – are calmly approaching you.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Trespassing Hunter Stumbles Into Trap & Gets Blasted With Paint

Sometimes, you get what you deserve. Trespassing has been a battle between hunters and landowners for a long time. The landowners have every right to keep people off their property and it’s hard to blame them for wanting too. If owned a nice piece of hunting ground only me and my closest family and friends would be allowed to hunt there.
Outsider.com

WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor

This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

251K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy